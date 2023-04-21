Close
Suns’ Devin Booker loses and then uses his shoe

Apr 20, 2023, 8:27 PM | Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 2:05 am

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker is a megastar in the NBA and can do everything on the court, but he may have added a new weapon to his arsenal defensively on Thursday in the 129-124 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 3.

At the end of his explosive first quarter (13 points, two rebounds and one assist), Booker lost his shoe and attempted to use it on defense against former Sun Marcus Morris Sr.

The Phoenix shooting guard drove to the hoop and was “flat-tired” in the paint, forcing him to lose the shoe.

Booker picked it up and sprinted back defensively before finding his rotation and closing out with the shoe in the air.

As Suns fans are more than familiar with, Morris followed the play up by getting into Booker’s face.

Booker has made his fair amount of memes in the playoffs, from Luka Doncic staring at him, Booker imitating Doncic and now using a shoe defensively against L.A.

Booker finished the game with 45 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Game 4 tips off from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com, with the pregame show slated for 11 a.m.

