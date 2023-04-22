Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Suns guard Cam Payne remains out for Game 4 vs. Clippers

Apr 22, 2023, 11:03 AM

Cameron Payne #15 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball during the second half of Game Two of the We...

Cameron Payne #15 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball during the second half of Game Two of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Footprint Center on April 19, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Pelicans defeated the Suns 125-114. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne remains out for Saturday’s Game 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers after missing the first three games with a sore lower back, the team announced.

The Suns missed the backup point guard in the first three games as the bench has struggled to make shots and has given Phoenix little boost.

The backup guard position is in flux, especially as Chris Paul has been on and off after an abysmal shooting performance in Game 3, going 5-for-18 from the field and 1-for-8 from 3.

This has led to an abundance of Devin Booker point guard possesions.

Payne averaged 10.3 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game this season and played an average of 20.2 minutes per contest in 48 games.

The 28-year-old fell on his lower back during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 7, a 121-107 loss.

Despite being ruled out for the first three games, Payne still participated in pregame warmups prior to the contests.

Clippers’ star Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for Game 4 for the second straight game due to a right knee sprain, which he aggravated in Game 1 and played through in Game 2.

However, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said that Leonard is expected to be day-to-day prior to Saturday’s Game 4 in L.A.

Paul George (sprained right knee) remains out for the Clippers in Game 4 and is reportedly expected to miss the entire first round.

The Suns take a 2-1 lead into Game 4 from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 12:30 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com, with the pregame show slated for 6 p.m.

Suns guard Cam Payne remains out for Game 4 vs. Clippers