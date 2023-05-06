The Phoenix Suns made it a series again with a 121-114 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 on Friday night at Footprint Center.

Denver now leads the Western Conference semifinals 2-1, guaranteeing at least a five-game series.

It was a two-man show for the Suns, as Devin Booker and Kevin Durant combined for 86 points.

Booker once again led the way with 47 points on 20-of-25 shooting, which included a 5-for-8 clip from beyond the arc.

Durant finished with a tally of 39 while going 12-for-31 from the field and 1-of-5 from deep.

However, he scored 14 of his points from the charity stripe on 16 attempts.

Durant was the only Sun in the ballgame to shoot free throws until Booker’s first trip to the line with 6.6 seconds left.

Denver got a big performance from their duo of stars as well, as Jamal Murray (32) and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic (30) combined for 62 points.

Jokic is the first player in NBA history to have a 25-15-15 game in the playoffs.

The Suns were playing without starting point guard Chris Paul, who was out due to a left groin strain that he sustained in Game 2.

Phoenix is reportedly expecting to be without Paul for Games 4 and 5 as well.

Cam Payne got the start in his place and scored seven points while picking up six assists and one steal in nearly 30 minutes played.

