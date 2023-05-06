Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Book, KD combine for 86 points in Game 3 win over Nuggets

May 5, 2023, 9:58 PM | Updated: May 6, 2023, 12:55 am

Jake Anderson's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Suns made it a series again with a 121-114 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 on Friday night at Footprint Center.

Denver now leads the Western Conference semifinals 2-1, guaranteeing at least a five-game series.

It was a two-man show for the Suns, as Devin Booker and Kevin Durant combined for 86 points.

Booker once again led the way with 47 points on 20-of-25 shooting, which included a 5-for-8 clip from beyond the arc.

RELATED STORIES

Durant finished with a tally of 39 while going 12-for-31 from the field and 1-of-5 from deep.

However, he scored 14 of his points from the charity stripe on 16 attempts.

Durant was the only Sun in the ballgame to shoot free throws until Booker’s first trip to the line with 6.6 seconds left.

Denver got a big performance from their duo of stars as well, as Jamal Murray (32) and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic (30) combined for 62 points.

Jokic is the first player in NBA history to have a 25-15-15 game in the playoffs.

The Suns were playing without starting point guard Chris Paul, who was out due to a left groin strain that he sustained in Game 2.

Phoenix is reportedly expecting to be without Paul for Games 4 and 5 as well.

Cam Payne got the start in his place and scored seven points while picking up six assists and one steal in nearly 30 minutes played.

UP NEXT

Game 4 will tip off from Footprint Center on Sunday at 5 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker (1) of the Phoenix Suns celebrates with Kevin Durant (35) after hitting a corner three...

Kellan Olson

Booker, Durant carry Suns to required victory over Nuggets

The Phoenix Suns had to win Game 3 to avoid going down 3-0 against the Denver Nuggets and the required desperation came from their stars.

56 minutes ago

Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns looks to shoot the ball over Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver N...

Arizona Sports

Suns-Nuggets 2nd-round NBA playoff schedule, tip-off times announced

Following the Suns' 121-114 win in Game 3 on Friday night, the seven-game series will be extended to at least five games.

56 minutes ago

Phoenix Suns Devin Booker...

Dan Bickley

No substitute for Devin Booker, Suns’ desperation in Game 3 win

Desperation was on their side. So was Devin Booker. There was no substitute for either Friday night at Footprint Center.

56 minutes ago

Phoenix Suns Deandre Ayton...

Kevin Zimmerman

Deandre Ayton spends end of Game 3 win for Suns on bench

Deandre Ayton earned a hook from Suns head coach Monty Williams with five minutes left in Game 3 with the Nuggets leading the series 2-0.

56 minutes ago

Phoenix Suns Devin Booker...

Jake Anderson

Devin Booker carries Suns with 47 points in Game 3 win over Nuggets

Suns star Devin Booker came out on fire with 18 points scored in the first quarter alone in a 121-114 Game 3 win over the Nuggets.

56 minutes ago

Phoenix Suns Cam Payne...

Jake Anderson

Cam Payne starts in place of Chris Paul for Suns-Nuggets Game 3

Suns backup PG Cam Payne will start in place of the injured Chris Paul in Game 3 against the Nuggets on Friday night at Footprint Center.

1 day ago

Book, KD combine for 86 points in Game 3 win over Nuggets