Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals’ Kyle Soelle ‘blessed’ to get chance with hometown team

May 13, 2023, 9:15 AM

Kyle Soelle speaks at rookie minicamp...

Arizona Cardinals LB Kyle Soelle speaks with reporters after the first day of rookie minicamp on Friday, May 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — Former Arizona State Sun Devil Kyle Soelle was among the many hopeful prospects that didn’t hear their name called during the 2023 NFL Draft last month.

After making his mark at ASU, it was a disappointing development in the linebacker’s football career.

But it was far from an end to the road.

Not long after the draft concluded, a familiar area code popped up on the phone with an offer to return back to the Valley as a member of the Arizona Cardinals, Soelle’s hometown team.

It was a “no-brainer” for the LB, especially with former ASU coach and current Cardinals assistant Robert Rodriguez on the other end of the call.

“Hometown guy, hometown team, it’s really just a dream come true and I feel really privileged to have this opportunity,” Soelle said Friday.

“It’s every kid’s dream to want to play for their hometown team, but just to get a chance in the NFL, I’m really excited.”

RELATED STORIES

Unlike other rookies on the roster, Soelle walked into the training facility well versed in the franchise’s history.

He grew up rooting for his new employer and remembers watching Kurt Warner and Larry Fitzgerald doing their thing during Arizona’s run to the Super Bowl in 2009 well — even if he was just 9 years old.

“You just get a little more energy when you’re from the hometown and a little more pride wearing that Cardinal red,” Soelle said. “Every day when I get to put on Cardinals gear, I feel really blessed and privileged.

“Just trying to find my way on this path and just learn how to be a pro and do the best I can to help this team.”

Given where the roster stands, opportunity is there for the taking for the inside linebacker.

Zaven Collins, Kyzir White and Isaiah Simmons figure to see the bulk of the action at linebacker in 2023. But beyond those names, there should be snaps up for grabs.

And if he can prove to be an asset on special teams, that could go a long way in securing a roster spot.

That’s not to say it’s going to be an uphill battle for the ex-Sun Devil, who will battle with fellow rookie Owen Pappoe and a handful of veterans for roster spots and reps.

Luckily for Soelle, he’s got a couple of former Cardinals and fellow Saguaro High School alums in wide receiver Christian Kirk and cornerback Byron Murphy to lean on as he embarks on his NFL journey.

“I’ve been fortunate to have a little relationship with both of those guys and just asked them for advice for this next level,” Soelle said. “They just said have a pro mindset, just go in, do the work and be a pro and do the best you can to help the team. I’m looking forward to having that mindset moving on to the future.”

Cardinals Corner

Cardinals Paris Johnson at rookie minicamp...

Tyler Drake

Young Cardinals already forming bond as rookie minicamp kicks off

The Cardinals wasted little time putting offensive linemen Paris Johnson and Jon Gaines II together as rookie minicamp got underway Friday.

1 day ago

Dante Stills at Cardinals rookie minicamp...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals sign 2023 6th-rounder Dante Stills to rookie contract

The Arizona Cardinals inked rookie defensive lineman Dante Stills to a four-year contract on Friday, the team announced.

1 day ago

Matt Haack tries out for Cardinals...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals bring in former ASU punter Matt Haack, 3 others for tryout

The Arizona Cardinals brought in a familiar face to the area for tryout on Friday in former Arizona State Sun Devils punter Matt Haack.

1 day ago

Arizona Cardinals' 2023 opponent power rankings...

Tyler Drake

Ranking the Arizona Cardinals’ 2023 NFL opponents

In honor of Arizona's schedule dropping, let's take a closer look at where the Cardinals' opponents stack up in May.

2 days ago

Owner Michael Bidwill, new head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort of the Ar...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals’ 2023 schedule features no primetime games

The Cardinals' full schedule was released Thursday, with the team kicking off the regular season in Washington against the Commanders.

2 days ago

Paris Johnson signs rookie contract...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals sign OL Paris Johnson, 4 others to rookie contracts

The Arizona Cardinals inked five 2023 NFL Draft picks to rookie deals on Thursday afternoon, the team announced.

2 days ago

Cardinals’ Kyle Soelle ‘blessed’ to get chance with hometown team