ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

ASU’s Dillingham: QB Jaden Rashada ‘addicted to trying to be better’

May 31, 2023, 6:57 PM

BY

BY


The Arizona State Sun Devils football program is at the start of a new era under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

His beginning in Tempe comes with an unknown at quarterback but also a few interesting options.

The most hype surrounds true freshman Jaden Rashada, a four-star dual-threat prospect that initially committed to Florida before switching his choice to ASU. Dillingham’s recruiting trail in his former coaching stops included plenty of time pursuing Rashada.

Dillingham on Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo raved about how the young quarterback is humble and wants to gain the respect to be a leader while also highlighting his work ethic.

“He’s super talented,” the coach said Wednesday. “He’s got a long way to learn and grow in this game still, he’s a true freshman, but he embraces that. He tries to come up and learn extra. He texts me all the time watching extra film. … Not because he has to or because he thinks it impresses me. It’s merely because he knows, he’s so addicted to trying to be better. I couldn’t be more happy with the kid.”

Rashada is not going to be handed the job, nor is he in a position to be due to a crowded room of signal-callers.

Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne and BYU transfer Jacob Conover are two redshirt sophomores while the starter coming into spring was the returning Trenton Bourguet.

The intrigue of who gets the nod Week 1 will continue to swirl. But Dillingham assured the show he will not keep it a mystery in the belief that it comes with getting one up on the opposition not knowing.

When he knows who the guy is, Sun Devils fans will too.

“There will not be games,” Dillingham said. “In my opinion, the competitive advantage of another team knowing who your starter is is not nearly worth your team not knowing who the starter is and getting the leader in front of your team. So the whole shell game of who the starter is, let me push the person who deserves the job so the team can follow somebody.”

