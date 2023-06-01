Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

What’s the story behind the Diamondbacks’ victory vest?

Jun 1, 2023, 11:44 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks victory vest...

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Evan Longoria (3) gets the victory jacket after a baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 30th, 2023, at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ. (Photo by Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ victory vest first popped up earlier this week. Before his postgame interview Monday with the Bally Sports Arizona postgame show, D-backs pitcher Drey Jameson got suited up with help from outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

And a day later, after Evan Longoria hit a home run to help his team to another win, Geraldo Perdomo outfitted him with the vest as well.

It’s leathery Sedona red with team logos, a #RattleOn hashtag and “Serpientes” on the back. The sleeveless jacket also reads “la gente del barrio” on the chest pocket, Spanish for “the people of the neighborhood.”

RELATED STORIES

It would appear the victory vest is now a thing for this streaking team. As for the style, well:

“The jury’s still out for me,” starter Merrill Kelly told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Thursday. “I’m not really sure what the application of it is yet. I just walked into the locker room the other day and it was sitting there.

“It’s definitely a cool-looking jacket. I could see Ricky Vaughn from ‘Major League’ maybe busting that thing out and running in from the bullpen. It looks like it might be the interview jacket, so maybe I’ll get to wear it one of these days.”

Where’d the victory vest come from?

Gurriel, an offseason trade acquisition who last year played for the Toronto Blue Jays, told reporters he conceptualized the idea.

It’s a riff on Toronto’s home run jacket over the last few years that also had the “la gente del barrio” script on it, along with nods to the many countries represented by players on that roster.

The Blue Jays, for what it’s worth, folded up that jacket heading into this season.

Now, a similar idea lives on with the D-backs’ victory vest — a little nod to a growing team culture that is starting to flex on the field about a third of the way through 2023.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Starter Tommy Henry #47 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Colorado Rockies during the...

Alex Weiner

Tommy Henry shuts down Rockies to extend D-backs’ winning streak to 4

Arizona Diamondbacks starter Tommy Henry tossed seven scoreless innings for the first time in his career to best Rockies, 6-0.

15 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks Corbin Carroll...

Arizona Sports

2023 MLB All-Star voting opens with D-backs carrying momentum

Online voting began Wednesday for starters in Major League Baseball's All-Star Game at Seattle on July 11.

2 days ago

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts after hitting an RBI single in the top of the ...

Kellan Olson

D-backs’ Corbin Carroll already growing in promising 1st full rookie year

The expectations were high for Corbin Carroll's first full MLB season for the Arizona Diamondbacks, and he's crushing them.

2 days ago

Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches on the first inning against the Colorado Rockies...

Kellan Olson

Zac Gallen, Corbin Carroll lead Diamondbacks to 3rd straight win

The Arizona Diamondbacks had two huge individual performances lead to a pretty standard win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

3 days ago

Jake McCarthy #31 of the Arizona Diamondbacks gets a lead from first base against the Los Angeles D...

Wills Rice

D-backs’ Jake McCarthy searches for right timing in 2nd stint of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been off to a stellar start to the 2023 season largely due to copious amounts of depth and young talent.

3 days ago

Bally Sports...

Associated Press

MLB takes over Padres broadcasts from Bally Sports

Major League Baseball took over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday after Diamond Sports missed a rights fees payment.

2 days ago

What’s the story behind the Diamondbacks’ victory vest?