PHOENIX — On a night when the Atlanta Braves ran their ace out and hit 13 balls over 100 mph off the bat, the Arizona Diamondbacks were in striking distance late at Chase Field on Saturday.

Atlanta (34-24) ended Arizona’s six-game winning streak with a 5-2 victory, though, one in which Spencer Strider tossed six innings with two earned runs and MVP hopeful Ronald Acuña Jr. did his part with a home run, double, stolen base and two runs.

But manager Torey Lovullo and D-backs (35-24) starter Ryne Nelson thought the team had chances to swipe the second game of the series.

“I thought we were a slug away from getting right back in this game,” Lovullo said. “We just couldn’t get into synch offensively … we just couldn’t get the big hit.”

Arizona finished 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position to Atlanta’s 2-for-10 after winning Friday’s series opener, 3-2. Its only run through six innings was a solo blast by Evan Longoria.

Evan Longoria takes Strider deep to get the Dbacks on the board! pic.twitter.com/m1eKlC8M7Q — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 4, 2023

The seventh inning provided a golden chance for the D-backs to channel their comeback ways with the bases loaded and one out. Geraldo Perdomo was hit by a pitch to cut the deficit to 5-2, but Pavin Smith and Ketel Marte were caught looking against Braves reliever Jesse Chavez to end the threat. Corbin Carroll was on deck.

The Braves, meanwhile, took advantage of multiple early scoring opportunities.

In the third inning, Acuña doubled and stole third when Arizona’s Josh Rojas was looking into the dugout for the defensive alignment, Lovullo explained. Acuña scored on a sacrifice fly.

The Braves produced RBI ground ball base hits in the fourth and fifth innings, the latter of which knocked out Nelson. Arizona pieced the rest of the game together by leaning on Drey Jameson until the ninth when Kevin Ginkel entered. The remainder of the bullpen will be available on Sunday.

“(Nelson) was really one pitch, one strike away from going five innings and giving up two runs,” Lovullo said. “I felt like it was a decent enough outing for him.”

Atlanta struck out twice all game and reached base on balls five times. The D-backs struck out 10 times, and not putting the ball in play cost them.

Nelson called his performance (4.2 IP, 3 ER, 0 Ks, 4 BB) a small step forward and credited Atlanta’s hitters for being disciplined. He consistently found himself in two-strike counts but did not record a punch out.

“There’s a couple of pitches that could have went differently, and I think it would have changed the outcome for sure,” Nelson said. “Obviously disappointed to not get the win, but I think that it was a slight positive for me. A lot of my pitches felt good and they just weren’t swinging at some of them in big spots. And then a couple balls found holes.”

He only produced five swings and misses and an 18% chase rate.

Nelson is the lone rookie who has been in the rotation all season, and he continues to seek consistent results. He put together a 4.15 ERA in May.

What a grab

Carroll got quite the jump to his right on a line drive in the third inning off the bat of Michael Harris II.

The center fielder closed in on the ball and slid to his side, catching it at full extension. He stood up pumped, and Nelson threw his fists in the air.

Is the Chase Field outfield getting smaller or is it just Corbin Carroll? pic.twitter.com/qGnyQeAN2H — MLB (@MLB) June 4, 2023

A blast

Acuña’s solo shot in the sixth inning traveled 464 feet onto the concourse in left-center field.

He has five home runs this season that have traveled at least 450 feet.

464 FEET FOR RONALD ACUÑA JR. pic.twitter.com/PvZPC0DJot — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 4, 2023

One more year

The D-backs and manager Torey Lovullo agreed to a one-year contract extension through 2024, according to multiple reports.

The news was reported after the game, and the team has not announced the decision.

Up next

The D-backs will turn to Zac Gallen in Sunday’s rubber match against Braves starter Michael Soroka.

Gallen has allowed two earned runs over 12.2 innings pitched in two starts against the Braves in his career.

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

