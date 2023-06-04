Bleacher Report: Cardinals’ Kyler Murray is NFL’s most overrated QB

When it rains it pours and for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who is coming off an ACL injury, it’s monsoon season.

Publications ranging from The Athletic to Pro Football Focus and now Bleacher Report have been questioning whether the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft is really worthy of his five-year, $230.5 million contract signed in 2022.

Bleacher Report is the latest entity to cast doubts after labeling him as the most overrated quarterback entering the 2023 season.

The problem is that Murray isn’t a top-five quarterback. He might not be a top-10 quarterback. He has yet to post a 4,000-yard passing season. He was 14th in the league in passing yards and 12th in passing touchdowns in his last full season. He’s six games under .500 as a starter in the NFL, and his lone playoff start was an absolute catastrophe. Murray’s second contract was the sunk cost fallacy run amok. And if last year’s career-worst numbers in most categories were any indication, things aren’t going to get better from here.

Yikes. Quite the indictment by Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport.

Murray was listed alongside Russell Wilson of the Broncos and Daniel Jones of the Giants as other overrated quarterbacks heading into the 2023 season.

The good news is that no other Cardinals players were listed as overrated players at their respective positions.

For Murray, it’s unclear when his 2023 campaign will even begin.

The quarterback is in the midst of a murky rehab process that has included trips back to his home state of Texas for treatment as well as this video of him squatting what seems like a heavy load of mass.

Murray’s first opportunity to prove the doubters wrong is the Cardinals first preseason game on Aug. 11 against Wilson’s Broncos. They open the regular season on Sept. 10 on the road against the Washington Commanders.

