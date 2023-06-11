Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

Griner, Cunningham lead 4th-quarter rally, Mercury defeat Fever on road

Jun 11, 2023, 4:51 PM

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) grabs a rebound in front of Phoenix Mercury forward Bri...

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) grabs a rebound in front of Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

Associated Press 's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Brittney Griner scored 29 points, Sophie Cunningham scored 11 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter, and the Phoenix Mercury defeated the Indiana Fever 85-82 on Sunday.

Indiana built a 67-59 lead entering the fourth quarter before Cunningham hit two 3-pointers to spark a game-tying 8-0 run. NaLyssa Smith scored five straight points for Indiana and the Fever led 77-72 near the five-minute mark, but Griner, Cunningham and Sug Sutton all scored in close to put Phoenix ahead by one.

The score was tied at 80 before Griner scored again and Cunningham hit a 3-pointer for an 85-80 lead with 50 seconds remaining. Smith then hit a short jumper with 29 seconds to go, Diana Taurasi missed an 18-footer for Phoenix, and Erica Wheeler missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Indiana.

RELATED STORIES

Taurasi had 18 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Phoenix, which got all but four points from its starters. Michaela Onyenwere had 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Sutton scored 10.

Smith had 29 points and 12 rebounds, Wheeler added 17 points and eight assists, and Kelsey Mitchell scored 12 for Indiana.

Griner scored 14 points and Taurasi had 13 in the first half. Phoenix led 43-42 at the break after leading by eight early in the second quarter. Smith scored 15 to lead Indiana.

Phoenix Mercury

Jordin Canada #21 of the Los Angeles Sparks drives the ball past Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix...

Associated Press

Brittney Griner, Mercury teammates confronted at Dallas airport by ‘provocateur’

Brittney Griner and her Phoenix Mercury teammates were confronted by a "provocateur" at a Dallas airport on Saturday, the WNBA said.

2 days ago

Brittney Griner #42, Moriah Jefferson #8, Diana Taurasi #3, Michaela Onyenwere #12 and Sophie Cunni...

Associated Press

Phoenix Mercury drop 3rd straight game in loss to Wings

The Phoenix Mercury lost two games in three days to the Dallas Wings are now 1-5 this season.

3 days ago

(L-R) Moriah Jefferson #8, Brittney Griner #42, Diana Taurasi #3, Sophie Cunningham #9 and Michaela...

Associated Press

Brittney Griner finishes with 24 points in Mercury loss

Brittney Griner finished with 24 points and Taurasi had 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Phoenix.

5 days ago

MLB games postponed, New York air...

Associated Press

Air quality in New York, Philly lead to sports game cancellations

MLB postponed games in New York and Philadelphia on Wednesday night because of poor air quality caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires.

5 days ago

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury...

Associated Press

Diana Taurasi’s double-double leads Mercury to 1st win of 2023

Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury earned their first win of the season with a 90-81 victory against the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday night.

17 days ago

Brittney Griner, Sophie Cunningham, Diana Taurasi...

Arizona Sports

How to watch the Phoenix Mercury on 1st over-the-air game of 2023

The Phoenix Mercury play their first over-the-air television broadcast of 2023 on Thursday when they host the Minnesota Lynx.

18 days ago

Griner, Cunningham lead 4th-quarter rally, Mercury defeat Fever on road