The Arizona Cardinals signed wide receiver Brandon Smith on Monday, a day before the team’s mandatory minicamp kicks off in Tempe.

Additionally, the team released wideout Auden Tate, the team announced.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson was the first to report the addition of Smith last week following a successful workout by the wide receiver.

Smith entered the NFL in 2021 with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Iowa.

He spent two seasons as practice squad member in Dallas before joining the D.C. Defenders of the XFL. He caught eight passes for 188 yards and a touchdown across four games last season with D.C.

Smith now joins a wide receivers room that features Hollywood Brown, Rondale Moore, Zach Pascal, Greg Dortch and rookie Michael Wilson.

It’s clear the Cardinals are looking to add height to the position, with Smith (6-foot-2) the latest offseason addition standing at least six feet tall. He joins Pascal (6-foot-2), Wilson (6-foot-2), Daniel Arias (6-foot-3) and Brian Cobbs (6-foot-1).

Tate joined the Cardinals practice squad last January before signing a futures deal later on that same month.

He had been present at organized team activities this offseason before his release ahead of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

