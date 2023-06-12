Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals sign former Cowboy, XFL WR Brandon Smith, release Auden Tate

Jun 12, 2023, 2:53 PM

Brandon Smith...

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals signed wide receiver Brandon Smith on Monday, a day before the team’s mandatory minicamp kicks off in Tempe.

Additionally, the team released wideout Auden Tate, the team announced.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson was the first to report the addition of Smith last week following a successful workout by the wide receiver.

Smith entered the NFL in 2021 with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Iowa.

He spent two seasons as practice squad member in Dallas before joining the D.C. Defenders of the XFL. He caught eight passes for 188 yards and a touchdown across four games last season with D.C.

RELATED STORIES

Smith now joins a wide receivers room that features Hollywood Brown, Rondale Moore, Zach Pascal, Greg Dortch and rookie Michael Wilson.

It’s clear the Cardinals are looking to add height to the position, with Smith (6-foot-2) the latest offseason addition standing at least six feet tall. He joins Pascal (6-foot-2), Wilson (6-foot-2), Daniel Arias (6-foot-3) and Brian Cobbs (6-foot-1).

Tate joined the Cardinals practice squad last January before signing a futures deal later on that same month.

He had been present at organized team activities this offseason before his release ahead of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

Arizona Cardinals CB Christian Matthew runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals P Nolan Cooney runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Andre Baccellia runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Daniel Arias runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB JuJu Hughes runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Dennis Gardeck runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Rashad Fenton runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Myjai Sanders dances during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Cam Thomas runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Cardinals

Rondale Moore at OTAs...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Rondale Moore looking to kick availability narrative in 2023

Rondale Moore puts a lot of work into being as physically fit as he can be. Still, injuries continue to follow him early in his career.

18 hours ago

Budda Baker...

Tyler Drake

Budda Baker at Cardinals facility ahead of mandatory minicamp

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is reportedly back at the team's facility ahead of the start of mandatory minicamp.

18 hours ago

J.J. Watt...

Arizona Sports

Houston Texans adding J.J. Watt to Ring of Honor in 2023

Before former defensive lineman J.J. Watt wrapped up his playing days in Arizona, he created a legacy in Houston.

18 hours ago

Michael Wilson during OTAs...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals WR Michael Wilson ‘lightyears ahead’ from rookie minicamp

Cardinals WR Michael Wilson is among Arizona's rookies that could make an impact right away for the franchise in 2023.

4 days ago

Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...

Wills Rice

33rd Team: Cardinals’ Budda Baker with contract to watch this offseason

Cardinals safety Budda Baker has been the talk of the town about whether he will get traded or be handed a contract extension.

4 days ago

(Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)...

Wills Rice

Cardinals to host youth football skills & educational camp

The Arizona Cardinals announced the organization is holding a youth football skills & educational camp on June 10.

4 days ago

Cardinals sign former Cowboy, XFL WR Brandon Smith, release Auden Tate