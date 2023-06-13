Close
D-backs reliever Miguel Castro’s parents watch him play for 1st time in MLB

Jun 13, 2023, 11:57 AM | Updated: 1:36 pm

Miguel Castro #50 of the Arizona Diamondbacks (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)...

Miguel Castro #50 of the Arizona Diamondbacks (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Many feel good stories have risen from the success of the Arizona Diamondbacks to start the season and for closer Miguel Castro, another was made on Monday.

Castro’s parents were in attendance to watch their son play in the majors for the first time in his nine-year career.

They must have provided some good luck as well as Castro averted disaster for his seventh save of the season.

He nearly gave up a go-ahead homer to Philadelphia Phillies pinch hitter Kody Clemens, but the drive was ruled foul after video review and Castro would strike out Clemens on the next pitch to cap the win.

Castro’s final statline included one inning, two hits, one earned run, no walks and one strikeout. It was his seventh save in nine opportunities and he is now one save behind Andrew Chafin for the team lead. Chafin pitched the eighth inning.

According to La Vida Baseball, Castro signed his first contract at 19 years old with the Toronto Blue Jays and used his $43,000 signing bonus to pay for prostate surgery for his father and to remove a fibrous tumor for his mother.

Castro is from the Dominican Republic and made his MLB debut in 2015.

