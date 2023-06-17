Close
Arizona sports bettors wager over $644 million in March, 2nd-highest month on record

Jun 17, 2023, 7:05 AM

Fans walk past a Fanduel sports betting location at Footprint Center before Game Five of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs between the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans on April 26, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY


Arizona Sports

Bettors wagered over $644 million on sports in March in Arizona, more money than in any other month this year.

March marked the second highest month in wagers since sports gambling was made legal in the state in 2021, according to a new report by the Arizona Department of Gaming.

The only month with more money gambled in the state was March 2022 at approximately $690 million.

“March of 2023 is the fifth time the state eclipsed $600 million in wagers and is the second highest month since the inception of sports betting in Arizona,” Jackie Johnson, ADG director, said in a press release. “I look forward to seeing how sports betting progresses in the state as we close out Fiscal Year 2023 in the coming months.”

Sports bettors wagered over $609 million in February and over $591 million in January.

A huge majority of bets made in March came via mobile apps at approximately $640 million compared to just over $4 million in retail.

FanDuel at approximately $257 million wagered saw the most action out of the sportsbooks.

Just over $591 million was paid out in winnings to players, while $53.4 million was kept by the sportsbooks.

Three statewide schools reached the NCAA Tournament this year to add local interest.

Arizona, Arizona State and Grand Canyon all reached the Big Dance, with ASU cracking the bracket after a First Four victory over Nevada. None of the three teams made it past the Round of 64, though.

