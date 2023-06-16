Close
ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Arizona Wildcats’ Kylan Boswell named to USA Basketball’s under-19 roster

Jun 16, 2023, 12:02 PM

Kylan Boswell...

Kylan Boswell #4 of the Arizona Wildcats poses after cutting a piece of a net down after the team's 61-59 victory over the UCLA Bruins to win the championship game of the Pac-12 basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 11, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Wildcats sophomore guard Kylan Boswell was named to USA Basketball’s under-19 national team roster on Friday.

He is one of 12 players rostered on the national team that will compete at the 2023 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary, from June 24-July 2.

Leading the team is head coach Tad Boyle and assistants Mike Boynton Jr. and Leon Rice.

Boswell wrapped up his first collegiate season in Arizona last season behind 4.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 15.2 minutes per game. He shot 45% from the field and 39% from long range.

The guard, along with center Oumar Ballo and Pelle Larsson, should challenge for starting roles this upcoming season.

The United States is slated to take on Madagascar and Slovenia on June 24 and June 25, respectively.

It will then face Lebanon to close pool play on June 27.

The U.S. is 2-0 against Slovenia in the event, while it has yet to play against Madagascar and Lebanon.

Team USA will look to take home its ninth World Cup title after taking home three of the past four competitions (2015, 2019 and 2021).

A full look at the 12-man roster:

USA Basketball 2023 Men’s under-19 national team roster

– Kylan Boswell
– Mark Armstrong
– Tobe Awaka
– Omaha Biliew
– Myles Colvin
– Eric Dailey Jr.
– Dylan Harper
– Ian Jackson
– Tre Johnson
– Ven-Allen Lubin
– Asa Newell
– Cody Williams

