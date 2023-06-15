With the NBA Draft taking place next Thursday, Arizona Wildcats product Azuolas Tubelis is waiting to see where his professional career will begin.

Based on his pre-draft stock, it’s unclear if he will be selected next Thursday.

Out of six two-round mock drafts, Tubelis ranges as high as 51 and as low as being undrafted.

Azuolas Tubelis’ NBA Draft stock in mocks

Yahoo Sports’ Krysten Peek – 51st, Brooklyn Nets

NBADraft.net – 53rd, Minnesota Timberwolves

ForTheWin.com’s Bryan Kalbrosky – 56th, Memphis Grizzlies

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo – undrafted

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor – undrafted

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman – undrafted

Tubelis was listed at 6-foot-11 and 245 pounds as a junior at Arizona.

In his last season, he was a consensus Second Team AP All-American, First Team All-Pac-12 member and was one of the five finalists for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award.

He averaged 19.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on 57% shooting.

He finished the 2022-23 season with 1,510 career points, putting him 15th on the all-time scoring list at Arizona.

Tubelis was great on offense in the college game, but Tommy Lloyd called him out for his defense down the stretch, a reflection of his limitations when it comes to projecting his NBA profile. This could be what is holding him back from being a well-regarded prospect.

On offense, Tubelis thrived in transition, in the post and by crashing the glass. But he made 31% of his three-pointers on 0.9 attempts per game in the 2022-23 season, which leads to questions about limitations at the next level.