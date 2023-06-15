Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Will Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis be picked in the 2023 NBA Draft?

Jun 15, 2023, 7:52 AM

Azuolas Tubelis #10 of the Arizona Wildcats celebrates after scoring against the UCLA Bruins during...

Azuolas Tubelis #10 of the Arizona Wildcats celebrates after scoring against the UCLA Bruins during the second half of the NCAA game at McKale Center on January 21, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona. The Wildcats defeated the Bruins 58-52. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Delaney Penn's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

With the NBA Draft taking place next Thursday, Arizona Wildcats product Azuolas Tubelis is waiting to see where his professional career will begin.

Based on his pre-draft stock, it’s unclear if he will be selected next Thursday.

Out of six two-round mock drafts, Tubelis ranges as high as 51 and as low as being undrafted.

Azuolas Tubelis’ NBA Draft stock in mocks

Yahoo Sports’ Krysten Peek – 51st, Brooklyn Nets

NBADraft.net – 53rd, Minnesota Timberwolves

ForTheWin.com’s Bryan Kalbrosky – 56th, Memphis Grizzlies

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo – undrafted

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor – undrafted

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman – undrafted

RELATED STORIES

Tubelis was listed at 6-foot-11 and 245 pounds as a junior at Arizona.

In his last season, he was a consensus Second Team AP All-American, First Team All-Pac-12 member and was one of the five finalists for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award.

He averaged 19.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on 57% shooting.

He finished the 2022-23 season with 1,510 career points, putting him 15th on the all-time scoring list at Arizona.

Tubelis was great on offense in the college game, but Tommy Lloyd called him out for his defense down the stretch, a reflection of his limitations when it comes to projecting his NBA profile. This could be what is holding him back from being a well-regarded prospect.

On offense, Tubelis thrived in transition, in the post and by crashing the glass. But he made 31% of his three-pointers on 0.9 attempts per game in the 2022-23 season, which leads to questions about limitations at the next level.

Arizona Basketball

Tommy Lloyd...

Arizona Sports

Arizona basketball lands Lithuanian wing Paulius Murauskas

Lithuanian wing Paulius Murauskas on Wednesday signed a letter of intent to the Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team.

1 day ago

Arizona Wildcats v. Arizona State Sun Devils...

Arizona Sports

Robbins on realignment: ‘(Arizona, ASU) don’t have to do same thing’

University of Arizona president Bobby Robbins' comments come with the Pac-12 conference still without a new media rights deal.

6 days ago

Pac-12 Tournament...

Associated Press

Robbins: Pac-12 realignment talk premature without hard TV deal numbers

Bobby Robbins says until the Pac-12 has hard numbers on a future media rights deal, any talk about schools leaving the league is premature.

7 days ago

Caleb Love, North Carolina transfer, Arizona Wildcats...

Arizona Sports

North Carolina transfer Caleb Love commits to Arizona hoops

Caleb Love, who led the North Carolina Tar Heels in scoring, announced Tuesday that he will transfer to join the Arizona Wildcats.

16 days ago

Conrad Martinez Arizona Wildcats...

Jake Anderson

Wildcats hoops nabs commitment from Spanish guard Conrad Martinez

Joventut Badalona point guard Conrad Martinez of Spain committed to play basketball for the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday.

21 days ago

Keshad Johnson #0 of the San Diego State Aztecs celebrates by cutting down the net after defeating ...

Arizona Sports

Arizona basketball lands San Diego State transfer Keshad Johnson

San Diego State transfer Keshad Johnson announced his commitment to Arizona on Saturday at a gathering with head coach Tommy Lloyd present.

26 days ago

Will Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis be picked in the 2023 NBA Draft?