Arizona State football to return to Camp Tontozona in August

Arizona State football and new head coach Kenny Dillingham announced the team will be returning to Camp Tontozona in Payson again in August.

This will be the first trip up north for the team under Dillingham and the first time ASU has been back since 2019. The team has taken a hiatus due to turf renovations, COVID restrictions and weather conditions.

The Sun Devils will be in Payson from Aug. 10-12 and hold a scrimmage open to the public that Saturday.

“One of the main goals I wanted when I was named head coach was to get us back to ‘Camp T’ in 2023. It is one of the favorite traditions of the fans, and growing up I know all that goes into the history.” Dillingham said in a press release.

“I am excited that our players will be able to experience it. The relationships and bonds formed during this time can’t be replicated. Times have changed and we understand that not everything can be the same as it once was, but we want to get up there this year and make sure our current team understands where so much history was created in our program. Every Sun Devil legend spent time at Camp Tontozona, and it is important the 2023 team understands this.”

Camp T started in 1959 under coach Frank Kush and has been a legendary tradition for the football team ever since. The name comes from a combination of the Tonto National Forest and the state’s name.

Practice times and availability are still yet to be determined.

Dillingham said the coaches hope to use the time to judge how the team has evolved from the spring practices the team held.

The camp is surrounded by a sprawling forest, the Tonto Creek just steps away, mountain ranges, three man-sized waterfalls and clear-bottom swimming holes, bubbling springs and a multitude of wildlife.