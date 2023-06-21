Phoenix Mercury sign Sam Thomas on injury replacement contract

The Phoenix Mercury have signed forward Sam Thomas on an injury replacement contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

Phoenix is currently missing all three of its stars in Brittney Griner (hip), Diana Taurasi (hamstring) and Skylar Diggins-Smith (pregnancy/childbirth).

Thomas played her rookie season with the Mercury last season. While she was with the team for training camp this upcoming season, Thomas didn’t make the final roster cut and was waived in mid-May.

The rookie, a University of Arizona product, played 118 total minutes for Phoenix in 2022 and was one of two undrafted first-year players in the WNBA last season.

In 2023, the Mercury have struggled to start the year. They enter Wednesday afternoon’s matchup with the Las Vegas Aces at a record of 2-8, the worst in the WNBA.

