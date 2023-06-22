Close
Draft pick details of the Suns-Wizards Bradley Beal trade emerge

Jun 22, 2023, 1:28 PM | Updated: 1:44 pm

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) gestures during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Washington.

The exact details of the Phoenix Suns’ trade for Bradley Beal weren’t ironed out over the weekend as the Washington Wizards attempted to send Chris Paul and his contract to a destination of his choice. In fact, a trade call wasn’t expected until Friday after the NBA Draft, according to Yahoo!’s Jake Fischer.

That cleared up hours before the draft on Thursday when the Wizards in a separate trade sent Paul to the Golden State Warriors for Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins and a few draft picks.

That helped lock in exactly what Phoenix is shipping to Washington in the initial trade involving Paul.

The Suns will send the Wizards six second-round picks  ( 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030) with four more first-round pick swaps (2024, 2026, 2028, 2030).

The information that is useful immediately Thursday is that the Suns somehow still own a second-round pick in the 2023 draft: Their own choice at 52nd overall.

But here’s what they have traded in the superstar deals for Beal and Durant that have also landed them Jordan Goodwin, Isaiah Todd and T.J. Warren (free agent):

Players

Chris Paul
Mikal Bridges
Cam Johnson
Jae Crowder
Landry Shamet

Suns first-round picks owed — Kevin Durant trade

2023
2025
2027
2029

Suns second-round picks owed — Bradley Beal trade

2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2030

Pick-swaps

2024
2026
2028 (in both Durant and Beal trades)
2030

