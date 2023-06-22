Draft pick details of the Suns-Wizards Bradley Beal trade emerge

The exact details of the Phoenix Suns’ trade for Bradley Beal weren’t ironed out over the weekend as the Washington Wizards attempted to send Chris Paul and his contract to a destination of his choice. In fact, a trade call wasn’t expected until Friday after the NBA Draft, according to Yahoo!’s Jake Fischer.

That cleared up hours before the draft on Thursday when the Wizards in a separate trade sent Paul to the Golden State Warriors for Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins and a few draft picks.

That helped lock in exactly what Phoenix is shipping to Washington in the initial trade involving Paul.

The Suns will send the Wizards six second-round picks ( 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030) with four more first-round pick swaps (2024, 2026, 2028, 2030).

The information that is useful immediately Thursday is that the Suns somehow still own a second-round pick in the 2023 draft: Their own choice at 52nd overall.

But here’s what they have traded in the superstar deals for Beal and Durant that have also landed them Jordan Goodwin, Isaiah Todd and T.J. Warren (free agent):

Players

Chris Paul

Mikal Bridges

Cam Johnson

Jae Crowder

Landry Shamet

Suns first-round picks owed — Kevin Durant trade

2023

2025

2027

2029

Suns second-round picks owed — Bradley Beal trade

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2030

Pick-swaps

2024

2026

2028 (in both Durant and Beal trades)

2030

