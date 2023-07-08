Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Corbin Carroll in starting lineup vs. Pirates despite shoulder issue

Jul 7, 2023, 5:02 PM | Updated: 5:03 pm

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates with teammates after a walk-off two RBI single during the ninth inning of the MLB game against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on June 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY


Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is back in the starting lineup after an MRI came back clean on his right shoulder, skipper Torey Lovullo told reporters Friday.

The return to action comes after Carroll exited Thursday’s loss to the New York Mets in the seventh inning after grimacing and grabbing his shoulder following a swing of the bat.

The outfielder immediately grabbed his right shoulder and began walking toward the dugout where he was met by a team trainer and Lovullo.

It was the same shoulder that required surgery in 2021.

His premature departure marked the second such instance in the span of a little more than a week that Carroll was dealing with shoulder issues.

Before his exit on Thursday, Carroll experienced shoulder discomfort in a 6-1 loss against the Tampa Bay Rays last week. He was eventually removed from the game in the fifth inning.

After the game, Carroll acknowledged he was shaken up by the injury, though was given the green light by team trainers and felt a weight had been lifted off his shoulders.

He ended up missing three starts because of the injury.

The D-backs are back in action Friday night against the Pirates. First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m. on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

