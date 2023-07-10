Arizona Wildcats outfielder Chase Davis was taken No. 21 overall by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2023 MLB Draft on Sunday in Seattle.

Davis is the third Wildcats first-round pick in the past four years after Daniel Susac (2022) and Austin Wells (2020).

The smooth-swinging lefty launched 21 home runs in 57 games in 2023, his third season in Tucson. He produced a 1.231 OPS with 71 runs scored and 74 RBIs.

He made Pac-12 All-Conference, was a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist and earned the Pac-12 Tournament Most Valuable Player award for spearheading Arizona’s run to the title game.

Arizona made the NCAA Tournament after falling to Oregon in the conference tournament finale.

Davis joined Arizona after playing at Franklin High School in California.

The 6-foot-1, 216-pound outfielder joins a Cardinals organization with two top 100 prospects by MLB Pipeline. St. Louis is having a down season at 38-52 entering the All-Star break.

Davis was the second player from an Arizona college to get selected in the first round on Sunday.

Grand Canyon shortstop Jacob Wilson went No. 6 overall to the Oakland Athletics.

