Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA

No. 19 Arizona beats No. 16 Utah behind fast start

Nov 18, 2023, 4:23 PM

Jacob Cowing, Arizona...

Wide receiver Jacob Cowing #2 of the Arizona Wildcats makes a catch in front of cornerback Miles Battle #1 of the Utah Utes during the second half at Arizona Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Noah Fifita threw for two touchdowns and No. 19 Arizona used a fast start to beat No. 16 Utah 42-18 on Saturday for its first five-game winning streak in nine years.

The Wildcats (8-3, 6-2 Pac-12, No. 17 CFP) manhandled the two-time reigning Pac-12 champions from the opening drive, building a 28-0 lead by the first play of the second quarter.

Utah (7-4, 4-4) tightened up after that despite playing without three of its best defensive players, but Arizona’s defense was just as good in the final Pac-12 game at Arizona Stadium.

RELATED STORIES

The Wildcats intercepted passes by Bryson Barnes twice in their own end and forced a turnover on downs near midfield to beat four AP Top 25 teams in a season for the first time since 1989.

Fifita threw for 253 yards on 22-od-30 passing against a Utah defense missing rover Karene Reid, safety Cole Bishop and defensive end Jonah Elliss.

Still in the mix for a spot in the Pac-12 championship game, the Wildcats charged out of the gate like they still had something to play for.

The Utes, out of the running for a third straight Pac-12 title, did not.

Arizona revved up an already-charged crowd by scoring on its opening drive with a trick play. Receiver Tetairoa McMillan caught a backward pass from Fifta and threw to a wide-open Michael Wiley for a 21-yard touchdown.

Anthony Ward then juked a blocker, smothered Jack Bouwmeester’s punt and returned it two yards for another score. Montana Lemonious-Craig’s 32-yard touchdown on a sideline pass made it 21-0 in game’s first 11 minutes.

The Wildcats weren’t done. Wiley turned another sideline pass into a 31-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter.

Jacob Manu spoiled Utah’s first sustained drive with an interception at Arizona’s 10, but Barnes regrouped and found Devaughn Vele on a 20-yard touchdown pass to pull the Utes within 28-7 at halftime.

Neither offense could gain much traction until Noah Coleman bounced outside for a 1-yard touchdown that put Arizona up 35-10 in the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats’ stellar start provided the cushion they needed when the offense stagnated in the second half. Arizona will likely move up in next week’s AP Top 25 after reaching eight wins for the first time since going 10-4 in 2014.

Arizona

Chase Davis...

Arizona Sports

Arizona baseball standout Chase Davis picked in 1st-round by Cardinals

Arizona Wildcats outfielder Chase Davis was taken No. 21 overall by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2023 MLB Draft on Sunday in Seattle. 

4 months ago

FanDuel sportsbook, Phoenix...

Alex Weiner

Arizona sports bettors wager over $644 million in March, 2nd-highest month on record

Bettors wagered over $644 million on sports in March, the second-highest month since sports gambling was made legal in 2021.

5 months ago

Grand Canyon infielder Jacob Wilson (2) runs to first base during a College Baseball game between t...

Alex Weiner

MLB names Chase Field combine participants, GCU’s Jacob Wilson among top prospects

MLB announced the participating draft-eligible players, a group involving 12 players coming in from Arizona high schools and universities.

5 months ago

Arizona Wildcats Right-Handed Pitcher Tommy Splaine (20) waves off his pitcher to tag first during ...

Wills Rice

GCU, Arizona to be featured in MLB’s Desert Invitational in Phoenix

It was announced Friday that the GCU Lopes and Arizona Wildcats are part of an expansion of the MLB Desert Invitational tournament in Phoenix.

11 months ago

Nikash Nath

Arizona Wildcats picked to host inaugural Pac-12 Softball Championship

The Pac-12 announced that the Arizona Wildcats will serve as hosts for the inaugural Pac-12 Softball Championship in 2023.

1 year ago

Arizona Wildcats Right-Handed Pitcher Tommy Splaine (20) waves off his pitcher to tag first during ...

Associated Press

Arizona keeps season alive with comeback win over Miami

Arizona rallied to beat No. 7 overall seed Miami 4-3 on Sunday, knocking the Hurricanes out of the Coral Gables Regional.

1 year ago

No. 19 Arizona beats No. 16 Utah behind fast start