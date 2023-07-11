Close
PFF’s Spielberger: Marquise Brown’s next contract will change future WR deals

Jul 11, 2023, 1:30 PM | Updated: 4:08 pm

Wide receiver Marquise Brown #2 of the Arizona Cardinals lines up during the NFL game at State Farm...

Wide receiver Marquise Brown #2 of the Arizona Cardinals lines up during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chargers defeated the Cardinals 25-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Delaney Penn's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown enters a contract year in 2023, and his upcoming contract negotiation could set the bar for future wide receiver contracts, writes Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger.

Christian Kirk, Diontae Johnson and Mike Williams are in the $18-20 million range annually, leading to the question on if Brown’s salary will reset the market.

Brown is currently the Cardinals’ top receiving option on the roster, but it’s not guaranteed that new general manager Monti Ossenfort will buy into the wideout’s future.

According to PFF, Brown was in the top 10 for contested catches and had 15 explosive receptions in 2022, though has earned underwhelming receiving grades between 68.7 and 70.6 so far in his career.

Spielberger writes:

Brown’s situation is both singularly interesting and perhaps indicative of the larger market at the position, depending upon where his deal ultimately lands. Brown is a low-end No. 1 option or elite second option, and we’ve seen the market contract a bit for that second tier after the explosion at the top of the market for the elite of the elite.

Brown was drafted in 2019 by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round. In 2022, Brown and the Ravens’ third-round pick were traded to the Cardinals for Arizona’s first-round pick.

He finished the 2022 season with 67 catches for 709 yards and three touchdowns across 12 games played.

