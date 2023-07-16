Mercury’s Brittney Griner shines in return to WNBA All-Star Game

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner was back at the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas on Saturday, one year after everyone in the game wore Griner’s number in her honor at the game.

This is her eighth All-Star appearance in her 10 year WNBA career.

Griner started for Team Stewart, captain by Brianna Stewart, who defeated Team (A’ja) Wilson 143-127.

The Mercury center dumped in 18 points, 13 rebounds and two assists. The WNBA’s leader in blocked shots got little

opportunity to swat any shots at the rim because defense in the contest was seldom, but still had the game’s only two blocks.

She had the highlight of the night, throwing down a transition dunk that got the crowd on its feet.

ALL-STAR DUNK BY THE ONE AND ONLY, BRITTNEY GRINER pic.twitter.com/IRSU8iOPZj — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) July 16, 2023

Team Stewart had major contributions from Jewell Lloyd (31 points) and Sabrina Ionescu (18 points). Ionescu was putting on a show, draining multiple four-pointers, from the zone near half court and well beyond the three-point line.

Team Wilson was led by Kelsey Plum (30 points) and Wilson (20 points) but had six different players score 10 or more points.

The Mercury’s first game back following the All-Star break will be against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.