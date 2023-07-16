Close
ARIZONA COYOTES

Coyotes re-sign goalie Ivan Prosvetov to a 1-year, 2-way contract

Jul 16, 2023, 4:18 PM

Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (19) has his shot blocked by Arizona Coyotes goaltender Ivan ...

Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (19) has his shot blocked by Arizona Coyotes goaltender Ivan Prosvetov (50) as Coyotes left wing Matias Maccelli, second from right, looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 10, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Coyotes announced Sunday the team has re-signed goalie Ivan Prosvetov to a one-year, two-way contract.

Prosvetov played in seven games with the Coyotes last season, posting a 4-3-0 record with a 3.98 goals against average and an .880 save percentage. He also appeared in 6 games from 2020-22 with Arizona.

The 24-year-old posted a 16-13-4 record with a 3.06 GAA, .900 SV% and one shutout in 35 appearances with the Coyotes’ AHL Tucson Roadrunners last season.

Hey stands 6-foot-5, 193-pounds with a 54-54-10 record with a 3.30 GAA, .895 SV% and four shutouts in 125 career AHL games all with the Roadrunners.

The Russian-born goalie was drafted 114th overall by the Coyotes in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Karel Vejmelka still projects to be Arizona’s starter on opening night.

Vejmelka ranked 39th out of 50 qualified goaltenders last season in save percentage and 50th in goals against average.

If things were to turn south in the net, Arizona has a multitude of options to turn to from the big league roster as well as Tucson’s.

