The Arizona Coyotes on Monday announced the signing of restricted free agent Matias Maccelli to a three-year contract.

“We are very pleased to sign Matias to a three-year contract,” Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said in a release. “He is a highly skilled forward with great hockey sense and playmaking ability.

“He had an outstanding rookie season and is a big part of our core group of players. We are excited to have him back.”

According to CapFriendly.com, Maccelli’s deal is valued at $10.3 million in total, making for a $3.4 million annual average value.

The 22-year-old winger is the first player in franchise history to lead rookies in assists with 38, and he was placed first among the 2022-23 rookie leaders in points per game with a minimum of 10 games played (0.77).

Maccelli finished fourth in voting for the Calder Trophy, given to the NHL’s best rookie.

He ranked third on the team in scoring at 11-38-49 in 18 penalty minutes despite playing only 64 games.

The 5-foot-11, 176-pound Maccelli, who is from Finland, has recorded 12-43-55 in 87 games with the Coyotes in the past two years.

He was Arizona’s fourth-round pick (98th overall) in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

