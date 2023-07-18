Close
Mercury working to ensure next generation of women hoopsters

Jul 17, 2023, 9:45 PM

Brittney Griner takes a photo with young athletes from Valley of the Sun YMCA youth basketball and ...

Brittney Griner takes a photo with young athletes from Valley of the Sun YMCA youth basketball and sports leagues from various YMCA locations on Monday. (Photo courtesy of the Phoenix Mercury)

(Photo courtesy of the Phoenix Mercury)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

What could be better than hosting the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game for the Phoenix Mercury? Empowering the Valley’s next generation of women basketball players.

The organization announced Monday that it is continuing its partnership with Valley of the Sun YMCA and Chicanos Por La Causa De Colores to help young girls who want to hoop.

“Bringing the WNBA All-Star Game to Phoenix would not have been possible without the support of our community partners,” Mercury and Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia said in a release on Monday. “Our organization will include the community in everything we do on and off the floor. These partnerships with the Valley of the Sun YMCA and CPLC will bring the importance of basketball to more kids across the Valley and, specifically, support the young women who want to play. We will continue to find more ways to use the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game to invest in our community.”

The Mercury, in conjunction with the Valley of the Sun YMCA, will initiate an all-girls youth basketball league in January. The club will cover registration costs and uniforms, while supporting marketing and advertising.

The franchise, working alongside CPLC, will renovate the facility’s basketball court. 

“Community is at the heart of everything we do,” Mercury and Suns chief executive officer Josh Bartelstein said. “Whether playing the game or cheering in support, everyone should have the opportunity to be part of the basketball community. Thanks to our community partners, we will be able to open doors for more girls and families to experience the joy and passion of basketball.”

The Mercury and Suns have worked with the Valley of the Sun YMCA for 24 years while the teams and CPLC have worked together for more than 35 years.

