Former Arizona Coyotes forward Alex Galchenyuk has checked himself into the NHL/NHLPA assistance program following his arrest in Scottsdale earlier this month that led to his release from the team.

The forward on Tuesday took full responsibility for his actions in a letter addressed to the organization, teammates and fans.

“My behavior last week was deeply offensive, uncalled for, horrendous, embarrassing, disrespectful and just plain awful,” he said in the letter posted on social media. “I let you all down and I am truly sorry. While this behavior after drinking alcohol is not representative of who I am, I do have to take responsibility for it. My actions have cost me my chance to do what I love, play professional hockey.

“I was very much looking forward to starting my life with my wife here in Arizona, playing alongside some of the best in the NHL and entertaining the incredible fan base the Coyotes have built here. By checking myself into the NHL/NHLPA assistance program, I hope to get the help I need and to ensure I never make a mistake like this again.”

The forward also wrote a letter to the responding Scottsdale police officers apologizing for what transpired.

Galchenyuk’s apology comes after graphic details were released last Friday of the forward’s July 9 arrest that included private property hit and run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest and threatening or intimidating.

According to the Scottsdale Police Department’s report, Galchenyuk and another man in a BMW struck a sign and curb while driving before pulling into a parking lot. They were also seen laying on the ground outside of the vehicle.

The two men then continued to drive north on Scottsdale Road before an officer conducted a traffic stop and recognized the two men were heavily intoxicated, authorities said.

“You see my eyes, right? You understand I will chop all you (expletives),” Galchenyuk said to the officer during the traffic stop.

The former Coyote then reached for something under his seat before officers forcibly removed the forward from the vehicle.

After being detained and placed in the police car, Galchenyuk made more threats toward the officers and their families, including referencing his connections in Moscow and how he would have the officer’s “wife’s and daughter’s kidneys cut out.”

The forward also used racial slurs during the exchange.

The Coyotes, who had already placed Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers with the plan to terminate his contract following last Thursday’s news of his arrest, released a statement strongly condemning the forward’s actions.

“Once the Club was made aware of the allegations, we immediately began the process of terminating his Standard Player’s Contract through the proper channels in conjunction with the National Hockey League,” the team said in a press release.

“As a result, the Arizona Coyotes today have exercised the team’s right to terminate the contract of Alex Galchenyuk due to a material breach of the terms of his Standard Player’s Contract. The Club will have no further comment at this time.”

