Arizona Cardinals break out new practice uniforms

Jul 28, 2023, 5:49 PM

BY THREADS BLOG


Arizona Cardinals S JuJu Hughes looks on during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson and CB Marco Wilson runs through drills during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Andre Baccellia looks on during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals TE Bernhard Seikovits looks on during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner looks on during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Josh Woods runs through drills during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson looks on during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

With the upcoming debut of the game uniforms for the Arizona Cardinals, the team and its players revealed another new look Friday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale: practice uniforms.

The clean red and white looks were surely one of the highlights for players in the first week of training camp.

The new practice uniforms are white and red, via Nike.

In April the team revealed three new versions of their game-day uniforms, which feature new takes on red, white and black with the same color pants.

The biggest change in the uniforms will be the all red jerseys with an “Arizona” displayed on the front. This will be the first time the state’s name has been depicted on the jersey.

The whites have a “modern flair,” with red numbers and names on the back. Additionally, the white helmets will have a larger Cardinal depicted with new shadows surrounding it.

The blacks complement the alternate helmets released last season with all black jerseys and red numbers and names.

Arizona Cardinals break out new practice uniforms