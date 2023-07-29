With the upcoming debut of the game uniforms for the Arizona Cardinals, the team and its players revealed another new look Friday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale: practice uniforms.

The clean red and white looks were surely one of the highlights for players in the first week of training camp.

The new practice uniforms are white and red, via Nike.

In April the team revealed three new versions of their game-day uniforms, which feature new takes on red, white and black with the same color pants.

The biggest change in the uniforms will be the all red jerseys with an “Arizona” displayed on the front. This will be the first time the state’s name has been depicted on the jersey.

The whites have a “modern flair,” with red numbers and names on the back. Additionally, the white helmets will have a larger Cardinal depicted with new shadows surrounding it.

The blacks complement the alternate helmets released last season with all black jerseys and red numbers and names.

Fresh practice uniforms for the new regime. https://t.co/FcJKdBexe2 — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) July 28, 2023