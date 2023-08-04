Close
Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi surpasses 10,000 career points

Aug 3, 2023, 8:12 PM | Updated: 8:14 pm

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury...

Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts during the second half of the WNBA game at Footprint Center on May 21, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi surpassed the 10,000-point mark Thursday on a 28-foot three-pointer in the third quarter against the Atlanta Dream.

She is the first player in league history to score 10,000 points in the regular season. But like most of the greats in any sport, Taurasi said she has always cared more about winning than milestones and records.

“I really don’t think about the number, I really don’t,” Taurasi said after scoring 29 points in a one-point loss to Indiana on Tuesday night. “I’ve always said I’ve just played basketball because I love to play. Literally, the only reason why I keep showing up to the gym right now is because I still love to play and you know, this group still shows up every day.”

Phoenix Mercury’s Diana Taurasi surpasses 10,000 career points