Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Pac-12 on verge of collapse with Oregon, Washington joining Big Ten

Aug 4, 2023, 3:27 PM | Updated: 3:31 pm

Oregon, Washington...

Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving (0) runs the ball against Oregon Ducks linebacker Anthony Jones (5) during a PAC-12 conference college football game between the Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks on November 12, 2022 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Big Ten has finalized the additions of the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies to their conference, leaving the Pac-12 with about half of its current teams.

Yahoo! Sports and the Action Network first reported the move was in progress.

Action Network’s Brett McMurphy adds the move will take place in 2024, after this current academic year. With it done, the Huskies and Ducks become the 17th and 18th members of the Big Ten, and the third and fourth on the West Coast, joining USC and UCLA.

For the Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils, a move to the Big 12 seems more likely. Arizona was accepted on Thursday while ASU and Utah applied to join on Friday.

RELATED STORIES

The Pac-12 planned to vote on a grant of rights to bind committed members of the conference together on a meeting Friday morning, but that didn’t happen with the Ducks showing hesitancy about the future of the conference, reports Action Network’s Brett McMurphy and Yahoo!’s Ross Dellenger.

As of Thursday night, it looked like the Pac-12’s meeting could determine the fate of the conference’s survival entirely.

In Arizona, reports of the Wildcats’ interest in moving to the Big 12 gained steam heading into the Arizona Board of Regents meeting on Thursday night. The Big 12 even approved the admittance of Arizona on Thursday, reported Dellenger.

The regents meeting Thursday, however, did not resolve whether the Wildcats jump to Big 12 as they’ve reportedly shown interest in.

Multiple reports indicated the Sun Devils’ reluctance to leave the Pac-12 and the regents’ desire for the rivals in the desert to stay in the same conference could swing one or both schools to remain in the Pac-12. Dellenger and Wetzel went as far as reporting that the Arizona Board of Regents “controls the decision — for both Arizona and ASU.”

Now, Oregon and Washington have made the move to the Big 12 easier for Arizona and ASU.

Arizona State Football

Pac-12...

Dan Bickley

Pac-12 could not survive spectacular failure of leadership

The dissolving Pac-12 has leadership failures to blame, as Arizona and Arizona State look toward a refreshing start in the Big 12.

19 hours ago

Arizona State football...

Arizona Sports

Big 12 accepts Arizona State, Utah applications to join conference

The Big 12 has approved applications by Arizona State and Utah to join the conference, Pete Thamel first reported. 

19 hours ago

Michael Crow and Ray Anderson, Arizona State...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State and Utah apply for Big 12 membership, per report

The Pac-12's Arizona State Sun Devils and Utah Utes have applied to join the Big 12, which will hold a call Friday.

19 hours ago

Pac-12 mascots, Sun Devils, Wildcat...

Arizona Sports

What the end of the Pac-12 means to us in Arizona

We asked our Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats for their best Pac-10/12 memories as the Pac-12 appears to be done as we know it.

19 hours ago

George Kliavkoff...

Arizona Sports

Reports: Arizona’s Big 12 move on hold; Pac-12 doesn’t vote on future

The Pac-12 is reportedly voting on a grant of rights to stick together. Will the Arizona Wildcats still jump to the Big 12?

19 hours ago

Arizona Wildcats...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Board of Regents to meet on ASU, Arizona futures in Pac-12

The Arizona Board of Regents will meet Thursday to address Arizona State and Arizona athletics with uncertainty surrounding the Pac-12.

3 days ago

Pac-12 on verge of collapse with Oregon, Washington joining Big Ten