Larry Fitzgerald partners with Bell Bank to take 50 kids on shopping spree

Aug 5, 2023, 4:45 PM

Larry Fitzgerald (Bell bank Park screenshot)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Former Arizona Cardinals All-Pro and Valley luminary Larry Fitzgerald Jr. on July 31 joined with Bell Bank to treat 50 Kids from iCAN, a nationally recognized youth development program, on a $100 shopping spree and dinner.

The second through sixth grade children were treated to the shopping spree at Going, Going, Gone located inside the Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe.

All of the children are part of ICAN’s nationally-recognized out-of-school time prevention programming that is offered free to kids. It is designed to teach vulnerable youth real-life skills including goal setting, positive decision-making and how to avoid risky behaviors.

“Seeing the kids’ faces light up when they were shopping alongside one of football’s greatest stars was really something special,” said Kyle Kennedy, Bell Bank’s Phoenix president and Arizona banking director.

Fitzgerald is featured in Bell Bank’s advertising and social media and provides exclusive experiences for Bell Bank customers and connects with the bank in paying it forward through charitable work in the community.

“To be able to have partners like that and see these smiles of these young people, it makes you feel like what you’re trying to do is worthwhile,” Fitzgerald said.

