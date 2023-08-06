The Arizona State Sun Devils have ramped up their recruiting in the south, especially in Texas.

The newest member of the Sun Devils will be 2025 three-star athlete Joseph Smith from Legacy School of Sport Sciences in Texas, the first commit after the school announced it was leaving for the Big 12.

Smith also had offers from Kansas, Utah, Houston and Arkansas State.

Despite being listed as an athlete, Smith played a majority of his time at corner.

In 2022, he totaled 78 tackles (one for loss), 13 pass break ups, one fumble recovery, seven interceptions (two returned for TDs), two punt return touchdowns and one kick return touchdown.

The Sun Devils’ 2024 class has six players already from the state of Texas, while Smith is the first in 2025.

Defensive backs coach Bryan Carrington and running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples have led the charge in recruiting for ASU, starting the “#TexastoTempe” slogan.

Carrington showed off his love not only for the culture of the new conference, but for the team’s newest recruit from the Texas pipeline.