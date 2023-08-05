Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

State of the Sun Devils: Arizona State is headed to the Big 12

Aug 4, 2023, 8:53 PM

Jesse Morrison's Profile Picture

BY JESSE MORRISON


Arizona Sports

On the latest edition of State of the Sun Devils, Jesse Morrison, Jeremy Schnell and Mitch Vareldzis react to Arizona State officially announcing that the school will move its athletic programs to the Big 12 starting in 2024.

The guys discuss ASU’s rival, Arizona, as well as Utah also being set to join the Big 12 Conference after the 2023-24 academic year. They talk about how the Sun Devils’ move is sad but also had to happen with the current state of the Pac-12.

RELATED STORIES

How might scheduling could work for ASU in a conference that has teams all over the country? How could opponents in the Big 12 benefit the Sun Devils in recruiting? Is ASU basketball in trouble?

The guys then reflect on their favorite memories from the Pac-12 conference and talk about the funniest rivalries this move to the Big 12 could create for ASU, such as the Sun Devils and Central Florida or Arizona and West Virginia.

Arizona State Football

Arizona football coach Jedd Fisch and president Dr. Robert Robbins...

Kevin Zimmerman

Arizona State, Arizona announce Pac-12 exit for Big 12 Conference

The Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats will join the Big 12 Conference in 2024, leaving the dissolving Pac-12.

24 hours ago

Pac-12...

Dan Bickley

Pac-12 could not survive spectacular failure of leadership

The dissolving Pac-12 has leadership failures to blame, as Arizona and Arizona State look toward a refreshing start in the Big 12.

24 hours ago

Arizona State football...

Arizona Sports

Big 12 accepts Arizona State, Utah applications to join conference

The Big 12 has approved applications by Arizona State and Utah to join the conference, Pete Thamel first reported. 

24 hours ago

Oregon, Washington...

Arizona Sports

Pac-12 on verge of collapse with Oregon, Washington joining Big Ten

The Big Ten has finalized the additions of Oregon and Washington to their conference, leaving the Pac-12 with about half of its current teams.

24 hours ago

Michael Crow and Ray Anderson, Arizona State...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State and Utah apply for Big 12 membership, per report

The Pac-12's Arizona State Sun Devils and Utah Utes have applied to join the Big 12, which will hold a call Friday.

24 hours ago

Pac-12 mascots, Sun Devils, Wildcat...

Arizona Sports

What the end of the Pac-12 means to us in Arizona

We asked our Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats for their best Pac-10/12 memories as the Pac-12 appears to be done as we know it.

24 hours ago

State of the Sun Devils: Arizona State is headed to the Big 12