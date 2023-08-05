State of the Sun Devils: Arizona State is headed to the Big 12

On the latest edition of State of the Sun Devils, Jesse Morrison, Jeremy Schnell and Mitch Vareldzis react to Arizona State officially announcing that the school will move its athletic programs to the Big 12 starting in 2024.

The guys discuss ASU’s rival, Arizona, as well as Utah also being set to join the Big 12 Conference after the 2023-24 academic year. They talk about how the Sun Devils’ move is sad but also had to happen with the current state of the Pac-12.

How might scheduling could work for ASU in a conference that has teams all over the country? How could opponents in the Big 12 benefit the Sun Devils in recruiting? Is ASU basketball in trouble?

The guys then reflect on their favorite memories from the Pac-12 conference and talk about the funniest rivalries this move to the Big 12 could create for ASU, such as the Sun Devils and Central Florida or Arizona and West Virginia.