Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs get trounced by Twins on road, tailspin continues

Aug 5, 2023, 7:17 PM

Ryne Nelson #19 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the fir...

Ryne Nelson #19 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field on August 05, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY WILLS RICE


Arizona Sports

The Diamondbacks’ disastrous stretch continued on Saturday as Arizona was trounced by the Minnesota Twins 12-1 on the road.

The loss marks Arizona’s 21st defeat in the last 28 games (five straight) in a contest the D-backs were outhit 17-2.

The D-backs opened the scoring in the second inning with a Lourdes Gurriel Jr. solo shot to left field, his second in as many games (both in the second frame).

From there, it was not only downhill but an absolute free fall. The Twins added three in the second, three in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth and sixth.

RELATED STORIES

Right-handed pitcher Ryne Nelson took the bump for the D-backs, finishing the night with six earned runs, eight hits and five strikeouts in three innings pitched.

Reliever Joe Mantiply filled in for Nelson in the fourth, allowing two earned runs in just one frame pitched. Tyler Gilbert relieved Mantiply and also allowed an earned run in his first inning pitched. The trio of pitchers all allowed at least one homer.

The newly-acquired closer Paul Sewald made his Arizona debut on Saturday, entering the game in the seventh inning of a 10-1 ballgame.

Sewald was flawless in his low-leverage situation punching out the side, striking out Willi Castro in four pitches, Ryan Jeffers in three and Joey Gallo in five.

Catcher Carson Kelly took over on the mound for Sewald in the eighth and it went exactly how you thought it would. Kelly’s one pitch (fastball?) topped out at around 70 MPH and was smothered on multiple occasions. He threw 24 pitches and allowed two runs (one to former D-back Jordan Luplow).

Arizona looks to avoid the sweep on Sunday at 11:10 a.m. Catch all the action on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Ryne Nelson #19 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a pitch in the bottom of the first inning agains...

Arizona Sports

Saturday’s D-backs game-start pushed to 4:45 p.m.

The start time for the D-backs game against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis Saturday afternoon has been pushed back to 4:45 p.m.

19 hours ago

Ketel Marte...

Arizona Sports

NL Wild Card tracker: Diamondbacks battling to stay in the hunt

The D-backs are in a playoff race in August for the first time in years, but they are battling to stay within striking distance.

2 days ago

Merrill Kelly...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ 9th-inning rally falls short in loss to Twins

The Diamondbacks dropped their fourth straight game after Ketel Marte was rung up on a 3-2 splitter outside the strike zone to end the game.

2 days ago

Corbin Carroll diving catch...

Arizona Sports

Corbin Carroll receives Diamondbacks’ Heart and Hustle Award

The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association honored Corbin Carroll with the Diamondbacks' 2023 Heart and Hustle Award.

2 days ago

Jace Peterson #6 of the Arizona Diamondbacks fields at third base against the San Francisco Giants ...

Wills Rice

CEO Derrick Hall, national media react to D-backs trade deadline moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks received mostly glowing reviews around the baseball world following Tuesday's MLB trade deadline moves.

3 days ago

Brandon Pfaadt #32 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the bott...

Kellan Olson

Brandon Pfaadt’s season-best outing spoiled by D-backs’ slumping offense

Brandon Pfaadt had the best outing of his rookie season and the Arizona Diamondbacks still couldn't piece together a win.

3 days ago

D-backs get trounced by Twins on road, tailspin continues