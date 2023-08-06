D-backs get trounced by Twins on road, tailspin continues

The Diamondbacks’ disastrous stretch continued on Saturday as Arizona was trounced by the Minnesota Twins 12-1 on the road.

The loss marks Arizona’s 21st defeat in the last 28 games (five straight) in a contest the D-backs were outhit 17-2.

The D-backs opened the scoring in the second inning with a Lourdes Gurriel Jr. solo shot to left field, his second in as many games (both in the second frame).

From there, it was not only downhill but an absolute free fall. The Twins added three in the second, three in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth and sixth.

Right-handed pitcher Ryne Nelson took the bump for the D-backs, finishing the night with six earned runs, eight hits and five strikeouts in three innings pitched.

Reliever Joe Mantiply filled in for Nelson in the fourth, allowing two earned runs in just one frame pitched. Tyler Gilbert relieved Mantiply and also allowed an earned run in his first inning pitched. The trio of pitchers all allowed at least one homer.

The newly-acquired closer Paul Sewald made his Arizona debut on Saturday, entering the game in the seventh inning of a 10-1 ballgame.

Sewald was flawless in his low-leverage situation punching out the side, striking out Willi Castro in four pitches, Ryan Jeffers in three and Joey Gallo in five.

Catcher Carson Kelly took over on the mound for Sewald in the eighth and it went exactly how you thought it would. Kelly’s one pitch (fastball?) topped out at around 70 MPH and was smothered on multiple occasions. He threw 24 pitches and allowed two runs (one to former D-back Jordan Luplow).

Arizona looks to avoid the sweep on Sunday at 11:10 a.m. Catch all the action on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.