ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

ASU football secures commitment from 2025 safety Joseph Albright

Aug 7, 2023, 8:02 AM

Arizona State commit Joseph Albright. (Twitter photo)

Arizona State commit Joseph Albright. (Twitter photo)

(Twitter photo)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Westfield High School safety Joseph Albright from Houston announced his commitment to the Arizona State Sun Devils on social media Sunday night.

He is the third commit to the 2025 recruiting class that’s still early in the process of being put together by first-year head coahc Kenny Dillingham.

Albright is unranked this far out.

According to 247 Sports, the 5-foot-10, 160-pound Albright had offers from Arkansas, Houston and TCU.

He has a pinned post on his X profile boasting about a conversation with Arizona State defensive backs coach Bryan Carrington and saying he is “more than blessed and honored” to receive his first Division I offer from the Sun Devils.

He joins quarterback Michael Tollefson in the class of 2025 commits. Tollefson committed on June 20.

Albright will also join Joseph Smith, a cornerback out of Legacy the School of Sport Sciences in Spring, Texas, who committed to the Sun Devils on Saturday.

