ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Arizona football gets pair of votes in 2023 preseason USA Today Coaches Poll

Aug 7, 2023, 9:53 AM

Jedd Fisch, Arizona Wildcats football coach...

Head Coach Jedd Fisch of the Arizona Wildcats speaks with the media at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on July 21, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images)

(Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Wildcats earned two votes in the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll for the 2023 college football season.

Five Pac-12 schools earned a spot in the top 25 of the rankings heading into the final year of the conference as it’s known.

USC (6), Washington (11), Utah (14), Oregon (15) and Oregon State (18) were ranked. All of those teams except for Oregon State will depart the conference after the coming season.

UCLA earned 42 points, while Washington State earned four. The Wildcats, under third-year head coach Jedd Fisch, were the eighth team to receive consideration.

UCLA is joining USC, Oregon and Washington as new members of the Big Ten following this academic year.

Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah have committed to join the Big 12 in 2024-25.

The Big 12 placed five of its current teams in the 2023 preseason coaches poll: Texas (12), TCU (16), Kansas State (17), Oklahoma (19) and Texas Tech (24).

Texas and Oklahoma, however, are set to join the SEC after this coming year, and that conference placed three teams in the top-five of the rankings with Georgia (1), Alabama (4) and LSU (5) coming into 2023 highly regarded.

Georgia received 61 of 66 first-place votes with Alabama (4) and Ohio State (1) earning the others.

Preseason college football USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25

Rank Team
1 Georgia (61)
2 Michigan
3 Alabama (4)
4 Ohio State (1)
5 LSU
6 USC
7 Penn State
8 Florida State
9 Clemson
10 Tennessee
11 Washington
12 Texas
13 Notre Dame
14 Utah
15 Oregon
16 TCU
17 Kansas State
18 Oregon State
19 Oklahoma
20 North Carolina
21 Wisconsin
22 Ole Miss
23 Tulane
24 Texas Tech
25 Texas A&M

Others receiving votes in the preseason 2023 USA Today Coaches college football poll: Iowa 169; South Carolina 89; Florida 63; UTSA 59; Pittsburgh 52; UCLA 42; Kentucky 34; Baylor 28; Troy 25; Arkansas 20; NC State 19; Fresno State 19; Boise State 18; Auburn 18; Minnesota 16; Miami 16; Mississippi State 13; Oklahoma State 12; Missouri 11; Maryland 10; SMU 8; South Alabama 8; Illinois 7; Wake Forest 6; Air Force 6; Toledo 5; Washington State 4; Houston 3; Duke 2; Brigham Young 2; Arizona 2; Memphis 1; Kansas 1; James Madison 1

Arizona football gets pair of votes in 2023 preseason USA Today Coaches Poll