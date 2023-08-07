The Arizona Wildcats earned two votes in the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll for the 2023 college football season.

Five Pac-12 schools earned a spot in the top 25 of the rankings heading into the final year of the conference as it’s known.

USC (6), Washington (11), Utah (14), Oregon (15) and Oregon State (18) were ranked. All of those teams except for Oregon State will depart the conference after the coming season.

UCLA earned 42 points, while Washington State earned four. The Wildcats, under third-year head coach Jedd Fisch, were the eighth team to receive consideration.

UCLA is joining USC, Oregon and Washington as new members of the Big Ten following this academic year.

Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah have committed to join the Big 12 in 2024-25.

The Big 12 placed five of its current teams in the 2023 preseason coaches poll: Texas (12), TCU (16), Kansas State (17), Oklahoma (19) and Texas Tech (24).

Texas and Oklahoma, however, are set to join the SEC after this coming year, and that conference placed three teams in the top-five of the rankings with Georgia (1), Alabama (4) and LSU (5) coming into 2023 highly regarded.

Georgia received 61 of 66 first-place votes with Alabama (4) and Ohio State (1) earning the others.

Preseason college football USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25

Rank Team 1 Georgia (61) 2 Michigan 3 Alabama (4) 4 Ohio State (1) 5 LSU 6 USC 7 Penn State 8 Florida State 9 Clemson 10 Tennessee 11 Washington 12 Texas 13 Notre Dame 14 Utah 15 Oregon 16 TCU 17 Kansas State 18 Oregon State 19 Oklahoma 20 North Carolina 21 Wisconsin 22 Ole Miss 23 Tulane 24 Texas Tech 25 Texas A&M

Others receiving votes in the preseason 2023 USA Today Coaches college football poll: Iowa 169; South Carolina 89; Florida 63; UTSA 59; Pittsburgh 52; UCLA 42; Kentucky 34; Baylor 28; Troy 25; Arkansas 20; NC State 19; Fresno State 19; Boise State 18; Auburn 18; Minnesota 16; Miami 16; Mississippi State 13; Oklahoma State 12; Missouri 11; Maryland 10; SMU 8; South Alabama 8; Illinois 7; Wake Forest 6; Air Force 6; Toledo 5; Washington State 4; Houston 3; Duke 2; Brigham Young 2; Arizona 2; Memphis 1; Kansas 1; James Madison 1

