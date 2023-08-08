Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Newly signed Cardinals RB Marlon Mack leaves practice with leg injury

Aug 8, 2023, 4:19 PM

Marlon Mack looks on...

Arizona Cardinals RB Marlon Mack looks on during training camp on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals running back Marlon Mack left practice on Tuesday with a left leg injury.

Working with the first team offense during 7-on-7s, Mack attempted to reel in a pass from quarterback Colt McCoy coming out of the backfield.

Instead of a catch, Marlon went down and immediately grabbed his left leg.

While he was getting looked at by training staff, James Conner served as Mack’s support system on the sideline.

RELATED STORIES

Mack was later seen being helped off the field by a pair of trainers.

The next update on his status will likely come ahead of Wednesday’s practice when head coach Jonathan Gannon speaks to reporters.

It’s a tough blow for Mack, who has quickly risen up the depth chart since joining the team on Friday. Tuesday marked just his third practice with the team.

“He’s a pro, he’s done it at a high level, he’s come in and really integrated himself well into the offense,” offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said of Mack ahead of Tuesday’s practice. “He’s been great.”

Mack unfortunately is no stranger to injury.

After racking up 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns on 442 carries across 26 games (22 starts) from 2018-19, Mack was forced out of action one game into 2020 due to a torn Achilles.

He’s struggled to find the field ever since, appearing in six games for the Colts in 2021 before stints in Houston (practice squad), Denver (six games) and San Francisco (two games) last season.

“He’s had some really good years. He’s been nicked like a lot of running backs have,” Gannon said ahead of the Red & White practice on Saturday.

“Phenomenal person, phenomenal teammate,” the head coach added.

Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton tackles RB Emari Demercado on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB BJ Ojulari looks on during training camp on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QBs coach Israel Woolfork looks on during training camp on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Clayton Tune looks on during training camp on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy smiles during training camp on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OC Drew Petzing looks on during training camp on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals S Isaiah Simmons looks on during training camp on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLBs Zaven Collins and BJ Ojulari run through drills during training camp on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) The Arizona Cardinals offense huddles during the Red & White practice on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals TE Bernhard Seikovits signs an autograph during the Red & White practice on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Zaven Collins signs an autograph during Red & White practice on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals TE Zach Ertz signs an autograph during Red & White practice on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) An Arizona Cardinals fan looks on during the Red & White practice on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson signs autographs during the Red & White practice on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Andre Baccellia looks on during the Red & White practice on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) An Arizona Cardinals fan looks on during the Red & White practice on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals RB Emari Demercado runs the rock during the Red & White practice on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Clayton Tune attempts a pass during the Red & White practice on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Jeff Driskel run through drills during training camp on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QBs coach Israel Woolfork looks on during training camp on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Clayton Tune looks on during training camp on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort chats during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon looks on during training camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals S JuJu Hughes looks on during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Andre Baccellia looks on during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Josh Woods runs through drills during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson and CB Marco Wilson run through drills during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson looks on during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals TE Bernhard Seikovits looks on during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner looks on during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) JuJu Hughes at training camp Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Clayton Tune speaks with reporters during training camp on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Clayton Tune looks on during training camp on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals RB Ty'Son Williams runs through drills during training camp on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner runs through drills during training camp on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OL Lecitus Smith looks on during training camp on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OL Lecitus Smith works on his snaps during training camp on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon looks on during training camp on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Cameron Thomas runs through drills during training camp on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Myjai Sanders looks on during training camp on Monday, July 31, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis chats with wide receiver Michael Wilson during training camp on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals fans during training camp on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Andre Baccellia makes a catch during training camp on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Andre Baccellia makes a catch during training camp on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Brandon Smith makes a catch during training camp on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals fans during training camp on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals fans during training camp on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals fan looks on during training camp on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals fan looks on during training camp on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort chats during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray looks on during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner runs through drills during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals RB Corey Clement runs through drills during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner runs through drills during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Jeff Driskel throws a pass during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Kyzir White at training camp Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during training camp on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy runs through drills during training camp on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark looks on during training camp on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Rashad Fenton runs through drills during training camp on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Christian Matthew runs through drills during training camp on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Marco Wilson runs through drills during training camp on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kyler McMichael runs through drills during training camp on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Rashad Fenton runs through drills during training camp on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Bobby Price runs through drills during training camp on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton runs through drills during training camp on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Bobby Price runs through drills during training camp on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Rashad Fenton runs through drills during training camp on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Drew Petzing at training camp...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: It’s knock-off-the-rust time for the Cardinals

For the first time in 2023, the Cardinals get a chance to hit someone other than their teammates when the Denver Broncos come to town Friday.

22 hours ago

Isaiah Simmons sacks Brock Purdy...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Isaiah Simmons feels freer, more like himself in safety role

Arizona Cardinals safety Isaiah Simmons is feeling much more at home back in a role he knows all too well at safety.

22 hours ago

Antonio Hamilton runs out of the tunnel...

Tyler Drake

Antonio Hamilton listed as CB2 in Cardinals’ 1st depth chart of 2023

It wouldn't be game week for head coach Jonathan Gannon and the Arizona Cardinals without an "official" depth chart.

22 hours ago

Bj Ojulari during training camp...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: BJ Ojulari begins acclimation process fresh off PUP list

Cardinals rookie BJ Ojulari took part in his first training camp action on Monday after being sidelined for most of the offseason.

2 days ago

Antonio Hamilton tackles Emari Demercado...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Red & White practice gives Cardinals 1st real dress rehearsal

The Arizona Cardinals got a taste of what gamedays at State Farm Stadium are going to be like in 2023 with Saturday's Red & White practice.

2 days ago

Jonathan Gannon at Cardinals training camp...

Tyler Drake

Ossenfort: Jonathan Gannon’s big-picture view for Cardinals in focus at camp

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon's plan has been just as advertised more than a week into training camp.

5 days ago

Newly signed Cardinals RB Marlon Mack leaves practice with leg injury