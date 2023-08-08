GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals running back Marlon Mack left practice on Tuesday with a left leg injury.

Working with the first team offense during 7-on-7s, Mack attempted to reel in a pass from quarterback Colt McCoy coming out of the backfield.

Instead of a catch, Marlon went down and immediately grabbed his left leg.

While he was getting looked at by training staff, James Conner served as Mack’s support system on the sideline.

Mack was later seen being helped off the field by a pair of trainers.

The next update on his status will likely come ahead of Wednesday’s practice when head coach Jonathan Gannon speaks to reporters.

It’s a tough blow for Mack, who has quickly risen up the depth chart since joining the team on Friday. Tuesday marked just his third practice with the team.

“He’s a pro, he’s done it at a high level, he’s come in and really integrated himself well into the offense,” offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said of Mack ahead of Tuesday’s practice. “He’s been great.”

Mack unfortunately is no stranger to injury.

After racking up 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns on 442 carries across 26 games (22 starts) from 2018-19, Mack was forced out of action one game into 2020 due to a torn Achilles.

He’s struggled to find the field ever since, appearing in six games for the Colts in 2021 before stints in Houston (practice squad), Denver (six games) and San Francisco (two games) last season.

“He’s had some really good years. He’s been nicked like a lot of running backs have,” Gannon said ahead of the Red & White practice on Saturday.

“Phenomenal person, phenomenal teammate,” the head coach added.

