Merrill Kelly leaves Diamondbacks start with right leg injury

Aug 9, 2023, 8:35 PM | Updated: 9:53 pm

Starting pitcher Merrill Kelly #29 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Los Angeles Dodg...

Starting pitcher Merrill Kelly #29 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on August 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly left his start on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a right leg injury.

In the seventh inning at a 1-0 count against Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor, Kelly threw ball two and showed visible discomfort right after the pitch, slightly limping off the mound.

The D-backs training staff and manager Torey Lovullo went out to speak with Kelly and it was quickly decided the right-hander would exit the game.

Arizona later announced it was a right leg cramp for Kelly, and Lovullo specified postgame it was the right hamstring cramping.

The 34-year-old was making his fourth start since getting reinstated from the injured list on July 25. He missed a month because of a blood clot in his right calf.

Kelly said the doctors believe it was not related to the clot and that the hamstring cramp is an injury he has sustained a handful of times over his career. He said he was not worried about the injury afterward.

Kelly was through six scoreless innings on six hits and a walk while striking out two in 83 pitches.

Arizona is already missing two starting pitchers, as veteran right-hander Zach Davies has been out since July 19 due to lower back inflammation. Davies is set to make a rehab outing in Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Tommy Henry has also been on the injured list since July 30 because of left elbow inflammation.

Kelly is having a strong 2023, sporting a 9-5 record, 3.21 ERA and 1.16 WHIP coming into Wednesday’s outing.

If Kelly has to miss any starts, the timing is brutal. Arizona was on a seven-game losing streak coming into the night and has been particularly reeling on offense, falling down the wild card standings after once holding a decent-sized lead in the NL West.

