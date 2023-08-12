National television audience, allow Ron Wolfley to reintroduce himself.

The Cardinals color commentator and co-host of Arizona Sports Wolf & Luke is back in the national spotlight as the Arizona broadcast was picked up for the NFL Network feed on Friday. He is joined, as usual, by Dave Pasch, who has a little bit more of national cache. Pasch’s voice can be heard on ESPN as he is frequent to do NBA games and college football for the network.

The West Virginia University alumnus and former four-time Pro Bowler has some big-time fans.

The dulcet tones of Ron Wolfley…I’ve missed this pic.twitter.com/nzorZMclKy — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) August 12, 2023

Fans took to X to post their opinions of the former Cardinal as well, including saying he sounds like a particular former Minnesota governor:

Facts! A combination of Dan Campbell and Jesse “The Body” Ventura. — Jordan Woodson (@Jordan_Woodson) August 12, 2023

A true national treasure — Josh Liskiewitz (@PFF_Josh) August 12, 2023

Sure Taylor Swift is cool but what about a “Ron Wolfley reads Bill Walton quotes” stadium tour — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) August 12, 2023

Ron Wolfley is 200% underrated as a color commentator. The absolute best in the business. — seeker of truth (@TR4NCE26) August 12, 2023

