Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

HABOOB

Ron Wolfley reintroduces himself to national audience on NFL Network

Aug 11, 2023, 8:20 PM | Updated: 10:13 pm

From left, Paul Calvisi, Dave Pasch and Ron Wolfley. (Jim Omohundro/X.com)...

From left, Paul Calvisi, Dave Pasch and Ron Wolfley. (Jim Omohundro/X.com)

(Jim Omohundro/X.com)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

National television audience, allow Ron Wolfley to reintroduce himself.

The Cardinals color commentator and co-host of Arizona Sports Wolf & Luke is back in the national spotlight as the Arizona broadcast was picked up for the NFL Network feed on Friday. He is joined, as usual, by Dave Pasch, who has a little bit more of national cache. Pasch’s voice can be heard on ESPN as he is frequent to do NBA games and college football for the network.

RELATED STORIES

The West Virginia University alumnus and former four-time Pro Bowler has some big-time fans.

Fans took to X to post their opinions of the former Cardinal as well, including saying he sounds like a particular former Minnesota governor:

Presented By
Western Governors University

Haboob

Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) works out during the Denver Broncos training cam...

Haboob Blog

Jersey fumbled, handed off to undrafted Denver Broncos rookie

Jaleel McLaughlin was spotted with his last name misspelled on his jersey before the Denver Broncos game against the Arizona Cardinals.

22 hours ago

Workers attempt to sculpt a figure of former Arizona Cardinal and Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt W...

Haboob Blog

Kurt Warner, Caitlin Clark butter sculptures are a thing at the Iowa State Fair

Kurt Warner's game could often be called "as smooth as butter" during his hall of fame career. But this may not be what people had in mind.

2 days ago

At left, Kevin Durant shown in NBA 2K24. At right, Kevin Durant on July 30. (Photo courtesy of 2K S...

Haboob Blog

Don’t be mad KD! NBA 2K24 debuts sleek visuals of Suns star

NBA 2K is releasing screen grabs of its forthcoming title, NBA 2K24, and one Phoenix Sun looks like he means business.

4 days ago

Paris Johnson...

Tyler Drake

Snacks on snacks: Cardinals’ rookie OL duties more than just carrying gear

Rookie duties are an annual tradition in the NFL. And in the Cardinals OL room, there are very specific requests to fulfill.

9 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks' Jarrod Saltalamacchia (8) celebrates his home run against the San Diego Padre...

Haboob Blog

Don’t be Salty, Jarrod! Former D-back now 3rd for longest name

According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, former Arizona D-back Jarrod Saltalamacchia now ranks third all-time for longest name in MLB history.

25 days ago

Marco Wilson practices...

Haboob Blog

Marco Wilson has no regrets from throwing shoe vs. LSU

Of Marco Wilson's playing days as a Gator, one play involving a thrown shoe against LSU sticks out more than others.

1 month ago

Ron Wolfley reintroduces himself to national audience on NFL Network