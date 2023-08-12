Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi threw the cermonnial first pitch at the Diamondbacks vs. Padres game on Friday night at Chase Field.

Taurasi became the first WNBA player to reach the 10,000-point mark earlier this month during a 42-point performance vs. the Atlanta Dream at the Footprint Center.

The D-backs provided Taurasi with a team jersey to wear for the pitch. It featured her name and the number 10,000 on the back.

The 🐐 on the mound! pic.twitter.com/MAOPdEggha — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 12, 2023



Taurasi is the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer.

She has played her entire WNBA career for the Mercury, who drafted her first overall, out of the University of Connecticut, in 2004.

