Diana Taurasi, wearing jersey No. 10,000, throws first pitch at Arizona Diamondbacks game

Aug 12, 2023, 11:34 AM | Updated: 12:42 pm

Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi throws out the first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Ari...

Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi throws out the first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Phoenix. Taurasi became the WNBA basketball all-time career leader in scoring recently hitting the 7,489 point mark. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi threw the cermonnial first pitch at the Diamondbacks vs. Padres game on Friday night at Chase Field.

Taurasi became the first WNBA player to reach the 10,000-point mark earlier this month during a 42-point performance vs. the Atlanta Dream at the Footprint Center.

The D-backs provided Taurasi with a team jersey to wear for the pitch. It featured her name and the number 10,000 on the back.


Taurasi is the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer.

She has played her entire WNBA career for the Mercury, who drafted her first overall, out of the University of Connecticut, in 2004.

Uncategorized

adunlap

XX

17 days ago

