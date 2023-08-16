The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker scrapped their way to a second consecutive series win with a 9-7 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

The D-backs scored four runs in the top of the sixth largely thanks to a Nick Ahmed triple off the right field wall with the bases loaded that scored two and gave the D-backs a three-run lead.

But, the Rockies immediately answered back with four runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning off reliever Miguel Castro.

Thankfully for Arizona, the hero of the series Walker struck his second two-run homer of the game (435 feet to right-center field) in the eighth frame to give the D-backs an 8-7 lead, the final lead change of the afternoon.

CHRISTIAN WALKER DOES IT AGAIN. WHAT A ROLLERCOASTER OF EMOTIONS!!! pic.twitter.com/2EjgBCdn8M — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 16, 2023

Walker carried the load offensively early on, giving Slade Cecconi a two-run lead before he took the mound on a homer in the top of the first inning. His 428-foot blast to left field had an exit velocity of 108 mph with a 41-degree launch angle, according to Statcast.

The first baseman finished the contest 3-for-3 with two homers, four RBIs and two walks.

This was his eighth multi-homer game of his career and he now is tied with Max Muncy for the most homers at Coors Field since 2018.

Walker joins teammates Ketel Marte and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. as players who have hit home runs in three straight games this season.

The long balls were Walker’s 27th and 28th on the season and he moved ahead of MVP favorite Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves for 10th in MLB.

Prospect Slade Cecconi made his second career start for Arizona after coming out of the bullpen just five days ago.

Cecconi pitched very well for the first Coors Field action of his career, going 4.0 innings, two earned runs, striking out four and walking three in a no-decision.

Kyle Lewis saw his second game of action since early July and looked thrilled to be playing in Denver, going 2-for-4 with a walk and one strikeout from the No. 2 spot in the lineup.

Arizona has now won four out of its last six games and sits 2.0 games back of the last Wild Card spot with the Miami Marlins still having to play on Wednesday.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. update

Gurriel Jr. was removed from the game with what the team called a left hip contusion.

He was replaced by Corbin Carroll who originally was given Wednesday off. Carroll finished 2-for-3 with a stolen base.

Arizona will travel to San Diego on Thursday for a four-game set starting at 6:40 p.m.