The Arizona Diamondbacks promoted No. 1 prospect Jordan Lawlar to Triple-A Reno this week and the shortstop has already been turning heads.

In his first ever at-bat with the Aces on Tuesday, Lawlar took a ball deep over the left field fence that came crashing into the scoreboard. On an 0-1 count with a runner on first, Lawlar took the belt-high pitch that had the left fielder immobile as he watched it go.

Jordan Lawlar starts his Triple-A debut with a 𝑩𝑳𝑨𝑺𝑻 🚀 Lawlar's first Triple-A hit is a 4️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ foot blast. pic.twitter.com/fSFMVPs0Zm — Reno Aces (@Aces) August 16, 2023

Although it is unique to hit a homer in the first at-bat of any level, Lawlar’s circumstances might have just taken that to the next level.

According to MLB.com’s Jesse Borek, Lawlar arrived in Las Vegas on Monday with plans to travel to Reno but plane issues cause him to arrive with the Triple-A very late that same night.

On top of travel issues, Lawlar’s bags with his gear and clothes went missing on the flight. This left the short stop to go to a local sporting goods store to pick up a few items.

The bat he launched the homer with was not even his own bat.

Later in the game, the No. 10 overall prospect in the majors, according to MLB Pipeline, worked two separate bases-loaded walks that gave him two more RBIs on the night (four total).

“I am trying to be an impact player all around the ball, defense offense or whatever it may be,” Lawlar told an Aces reporter.

“I just want to work hard, play good dense and offense and contribute to some wins.”