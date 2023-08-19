Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

HABOOB

Don’t flip out: Savannah Bananas make backflip catch in outfield

Aug 19, 2023, 9:15 AM | Updated: 9:19 am

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY WILLS RICE


Arizona Sports

Almost every baseball fan has seen the excitement on social media of a Savannah Bananas vs. Party Animals game, but Friday may have set the bar a little higher.

We have seen crazy catches with players spilling into the dugout, dads catching foul balls while holding a beer and a baby, home run robberies or just flat-out Gold Glove-caliber plays from MLB players.

But on Friday, the Bananas may have given the term Web Gem a completely different meaning.

Bananas center fielder D.R. Meadows saw a high-fly ball that gave him ample amount of time to line up under the ball.

Meadows perfectly timed the flip, with the ball landing in his glove as his feet are already off the ground, an incredible feat that little on Earth could pull off.

For the uninitiated, Savannah plays the Party Animals every game with a unique twist on the rules of baseball. It’s similar to the Harlem Globetrotters vs. Washington Generals, but the Party Animals have a significantly higher win percentage than the Generals.

It’s Meadow’s 36th trick play in 40 tries, and although we do not know the extent of the other 35, this takes the cake as the likely best one of the season.

The Bananas continue their “World Tour” on Saturday in Portland, ME.

Haboob

The Phoenix Suns mascot "The Gorilla" on the court before NBA game against the Golden State Warrior...

Haboob Blog

Non-NBA fans try to guess team names, mascots for schedule release

Based on a popular internet meme, the Suns and the Gorilla are taking to pedestrians to see if they can identify NBA teams' mascots. 

2 days ago

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) celebrates with MJ Melendez (1) after hitting a two-run home...

Haboob Blog

Royals SS Bobby Witt Jr. clocks 4th fastest inside the park homer since 2015

The Kansas City Royals' shortstop hit his 22nd homer of the season on Monday and did it with panache. If you didn't blink, that is. 

5 days ago

(Springfield Cardinals X screenshot)...

Wills Rice

That stinks! Skunk halts Springfield Cardinals baseball game for quick stroll

Well, we have seen cats on the field and bees in the outfield, but have you seen a skunk on the warning track?

8 days ago

From left, Paul Calvisi, Dave Pasch and Ron Wolfley. (Jim Omohundro/X.com)...

Haboob Blog

Ron Wolfley reintroduces himself to national audience on NFL Network

The Arizona Cardinals color commentator is back in the national spotlight as the Arizona broadcast was picked up for the NFL Network.

8 days ago

Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) works out during the Denver Broncos training cam...

Haboob Blog

Jersey fumbled, handed off to undrafted Denver Broncos rookie

Jaleel McLaughlin was spotted with his last name misspelled on his jersey before the Denver Broncos game against the Arizona Cardinals.

6 days ago

Workers attempt to sculpt a figure of former Arizona Cardinal and Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt W...

Haboob Blog

Kurt Warner, Caitlin Clark butter sculptures are a thing at the Iowa State Fair

Kurt Warner's game could often be called "as smooth as butter" during his hall of fame career. But this may not be what people had in mind.

10 days ago

Don’t flip out: Savannah Bananas make backflip catch in outfield