Don’t flip out: Savannah Bananas make backflip catch in outfield

Almost every baseball fan has seen the excitement on social media of a Savannah Bananas vs. Party Animals game, but Friday may have set the bar a little higher.

We have seen crazy catches with players spilling into the dugout, dads catching foul balls while holding a beer and a baby, home run robberies or just flat-out Gold Glove-caliber plays from MLB players.

But on Friday, the Bananas may have given the term Web Gem a completely different meaning.

Bananas center fielder D.R. Meadows saw a high-fly ball that gave him ample amount of time to line up under the ball.

Meadows perfectly timed the flip, with the ball landing in his glove as his feet are already off the ground, an incredible feat that little on Earth could pull off.

For the uninitiated, Savannah plays the Party Animals every game with a unique twist on the rules of baseball. It’s similar to the Harlem Globetrotters vs. Washington Generals, but the Party Animals have a significantly higher win percentage than the Generals.

It’s Meadow’s 36th trick play in 40 tries, and although we do not know the extent of the other 35, this takes the cake as the likely best one of the season.

The Bananas continue their “World Tour” on Saturday in Portland, ME.