ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Arizona football unveils new Military Appreciation uniforms

Aug 19, 2023, 11:15 AM

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY WILLS RICE


The Arizona Wildcats unveiled their new Military and Veteran Appreciation uniforms for the 2023 season.

The Wildcats will wear the jerseys on Nov. 18 against Pac-12 South rivals Utah Utes.

The jersey features the classic Arizona blue with red trim around the numbers. Additionally, the sleeves and numbers both show a white camouflage pattern.

For the old-school fans out there, the grey pants portray the retro “Cats” logo on the right leg.

The jersey also pays tribute to the local Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson.

Arizona is quickly reviving its image not only in Tucson but around college football under head coach Jedd Fisch.

The Wildcats posted a 5-7 record in Fisch’s first season (including a win over Arizona State) after going 1-16 over the previous two years and are boasting the No. 3 recruiting class in the Big 12 for 2024 only behind UCF and Houston.

Arizona kicks off the season at home against Northern Arizona on Sept. 2. The last time these two teams met the Lumberjacks were victorious 21-19 over the Wildcats in Tucson in 2021.

