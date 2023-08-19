The Arizona Diamondbacks announced Saturday the team is recalling relief pitcher Peter Strzelecki from Triple-A Reno.

No player is being sent down on the big league roster as the D-backs and Padres will be playing a doubleheader on Saturday due to potential rainfall from Hurricane Hilary on Sunday on the west coast. Doubleheaders allow 27 players on the active roster for each team.

In his 66 total career appearances, he has a 3.69 ERA and 1.203 WHIP across 70.2 innings. Strzelecki has several years of control remaining, ineligible to be a free agent until after the 2028 season.

Strzelecki was sent to Reno on Aug. 1 after Andrew Chafin was shipped off to Milwaukee in a trade with the Brewers.

The reliever has struggled in his last 15 games since joining the hitter-friendly confines in Reno, posting a 5.87 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and six walks over 15.1 innings. But, he does have the ability to punch batters out, recording 20 strikeouts over that time.

A majority of the damage done has come in the last seven games, allowing seven earned runs in eight innings pitched with a 1.63 WHIP.

He last pitched in the majors with Milwaukee on June 27 against the Mets and went 1.1 scoreless innings.

