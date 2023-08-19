Close
D-backs recall RHP Peter Strzelecki from Triple-A for doubleheader vs. Padres

Aug 19, 2023, 9:44 AM | Updated: 9:45 am

Peter Strzelecki #32 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the ...

Peter Strzelecki #32 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on June 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

BY WILLS RICE


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced Saturday the team is recalling relief pitcher Peter Strzelecki from Triple-A Reno.

No player is being sent down on the big league roster as the D-backs and Padres will be playing a doubleheader on Saturday due to potential rainfall from Hurricane Hilary on Sunday on the west coast. Doubleheaders allow 27 players on the active roster for each team.

In his 66 total career appearances, he has a 3.69 ERA and 1.203 WHIP across 70.2 innings. Strzelecki has several years of control remaining, ineligible to be a free agent until after the 2028 season.

Strzelecki was sent to Reno on Aug. 1 after Andrew Chafin was shipped off to Milwaukee in a trade with the Brewers.

The reliever has struggled in his last 15 games since joining the hitter-friendly confines in Reno, posting a 5.87 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and six walks over 15.1 innings. But, he does have the ability to punch batters out, recording 20 strikeouts over that time.

A majority of the damage done has come in the last seven games, allowing seven earned runs in eight innings pitched with a 1.63 WHIP.

He last pitched in the majors with Milwaukee on June 27 against the Mets and went 1.1 scoreless innings.

Merrill Kelly and the D-backs take on Matt Waldron and the Padres in game one of the doubleheader at 12:10 p.m. on ESPN 620 AM and 98.7 HD-2, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

