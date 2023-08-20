The Arizona Diamondbacks transferred left-handed starting pitcher Tommy Henry from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Saturday with left elbow inflammation.

The D-backs also optioned southpaw reliever Tyler Gilbert to Triple-A Reno and selected veteran right-hander Nabil Crismatt, who had been starting games for the Aces.

Henry went on the IL on July 30 after throwing six innings on July 28. Manager Torey Lovullo said at the time he did not know Henry’s timetable to return but noted surgery was not in the plan. Lovullo was made aware of Henry’s discomfort after the pitcher’s last start.

The 26-year-old entered the rotation in April after starting the year in Reno, becoming a stabilizer in the back end. He has a 4.15 ERA in 17 games and 16 starts this year. Arizona is 10-7 in games Henry has pitched in 2023.

Sixty days takes him to the final week of the regular season.

Crismatt, 28, started for Reno on Sunday and threw 79 pitches across five one-run innings. He signed a minor league contract with Arizona on June 30 after he was designated for assignment by the San Diego Padres.

The righty pitched 102 games for San Diego between 2021-23 with one start, although he started a game in the World Baseball Classic for Colombia at Chase Field. He owned a 2.94 ERA in 50 appearances last year with a 3.22 FIP.

His 2023 started off rocky, as he went on the 15-day injured list with a left hip strain on April 19. He had allowed 12 runs in 10 innings at that point in the season. He has a 6.93 ERA in 24.2 innings with Reno.

Crismatt has leaned heavily on his changeup throughout his big league career, throwing it more than 50% of the time in 2021 and 2022. He also has a four-seamer, curveball, slider and sinker.

Gilbert heads back to Reno after he allowed six earned runs in 6.1 frames this month. Joe Mantiply and Kyle Nelson are the only two left-handed relivers left in Arizona’s bullpen.

The Diamondbacks recalled right-handed reliever Peter Strzelecki as the 27th man ahead of their doubleheader on Saturday. Merrill Kelly started the first game, but Arizona did not have a starter on the active roster for Game 2, giving Scott McGough the nod in a bullpen game.

Follow @alexjweiner