The Arizona Diamondbacks scored eight runs for the third time in five games and the bullpen shut down the San Diego Padres in an 8-1 victory at Petco Park.

The D-backs swept Saturday’s doubleheader — Sunday’s game was rescheduled due to Hurricane Hilary — and snagged three of four in the road series.

Arizona (64-61) has won seven of nine games after losing nine in a row to open August.

D-backs catcher Gabriel Moreno broke Saturday’s nightcap open with a grand slam in the seventh inning to give Arizona an 8-1 lead. It was Moreno’s second home run of the series and fifth of the year.

The Diamondbacks used four pitchers in their second bullpen game over the week, starting with Scott McGough.

The righty gave Arizona 2.1 scoreless innings, turning it over to rookie Bryce Jarvis. The 2020 draftee made his second MLB appearance an efficient one with 3.2 innings on 50 pitches. He allowed one earned run on a solo shot by Xander Bogaerts, but he was otherwise effective with five swings and misses. Jarvis was converted from a starter to a reliever in July with Triple-A Reno.

“Really good. Happy it only took two outings,” Jarvis said of his first win. “I was happy to take the ball when they gave it to me.”

Peter Strzelecki made his team debut after getting recalled before the doubleheader began as the 27th man. He came over in the Andrew Chafin trade with the Milwaukee Brewers and tossed 1.1 scoreless innings with a hit and two walks.

Rookie Justin Martinez entered with two runners on in the eighth inning after picking up his first MLB save on Thursday. The 22-year-old escaped the jam by striking out Fernando Tatis Jr. with a 102 mph heater and getting Juan Soto to fly out to center.

The Diamondbacks picked up a pair of runs in the second inning after a groundout and throwing error by Padres first baseman Jake Cronenworth. They added insurance with Christian Walker and Corbin Carroll picking up RBI singles in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively.

The D-backs produced 13 hits in the second game on Saturday, three each from Walker and Carroll and two each from Moreno and Alek Thomas.

Arizona won the first game of the doubleheader 6-4 after Tommy Pham delivered a go-ahead two-run shot in the fifth inning.

The D-backs were shutout on Friday and responded with 14 runs in two games.

“Every game matters,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “I’m really amplifying that message. Wins are really, really important right now. The guys have been fantastic at doing the little things.”

Tommy Pham-fan altercation

Pham got into an altercation with a spectator in the first inning of the opening game Saturday while on the on-deck circle.

“I’m all about good banter. He stepped out of line,” Pham said, adding that the fan referred to him with an expletive.

“I don’t think that is acceptable, especially when you are so close to the on-deck circle.”

A Padres spokesperson said no fans were ejected as a result of the verbal confrontation.

Lovullo said of the altercation: “These fans are awful to Tommy. I hear some terrible things coming from the stands. … It’s ugly and I have been uncomfortable with it from my vantage point.”

What’s next?

The D-backs have a six-game homestand next week with two games against the Texas Rangers and four vs. the Cincinnati Reds.

Arizona and Texas open their series on Monday at 6:40 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

