ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs begin 4th annual Give Back to School initiative, host college-themed nights

Aug 20, 2023, 12:15 PM

Corbin Carroll...

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts after hitting a RBI triple in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 18, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks open a six-game homestand on Monday and host a variety of themed events throughout the week, including its fourth annual “D-backs Give Back to School” initiative.

The back-to-school events take place at schools throughout the Valley, including Herrera School for the Arts and Dual Language, W.T. Machan Elementary School, Tavan Elementary School and ASU Preparatory Academy.

On Tuesday, the D-backs will present a $1,000 grant to supply students at Herrera School for the Arts and Dual Language with books for the upcoming school year.

Two events will take place on Thursday with players attending W.T. Machan Elementary School alongside the “D-backs Delivering Dreams Bus,” a mobile dressing center to supply clothes, supplies and hygiene kits to help students prepare for the school year. The second venue features an anti-bullying event at Tavan Elementary School.

On August 29, the D-backs Fun at Bat program will be introduced for physical education classes at ASU Preparatory Academy at Pilgrim Rest.

At Chase Field, the D-backs will host ASU night on Monday against the Texas Rangers.

A weekend four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds begins on Thursday with Women’s Night and continues on Friday with a combo theme of Faith & Family Night Concert featuring Zach Williams and GCU Night.

Saturday is another combo-themed attraction featuring U of A Night where the first 15,000 people who attend will receive a Corbin Carroll Bobblehead.

