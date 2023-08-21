Close
PHOENIX MERCURY

PHOENIX MERCURY

Phoenix Mercury go cold from 3 in loss to Indiana Fever

Aug 20, 2023, 6:15 PM | Updated: 6:16 pm

(Phoenix Mercury X screenshot)

(Phoenix Mercury X screenshot)

(Phoenix Mercury X screenshot)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 13 of her 25 points in a key fourth-quarter run, Nalyssa Smith added 25 points and 11 rebounds, and the Indiana Fever beat the Phoenix Mercury 83-73 on Sunday.

Indiana led for the final 37 1/2 minutes but never by more than 10 points until Mitchell’s personal 13-4 run late in the fourth quarter.

With the Fever (9-24) leading 65-62, Mitchell connected on a layup, back-to-back 3-pointers, a deep 2-pointer and another 3 to give Indiana a 78-66 lead with 1:17 remaining. Erica Wheeler finished off the win with 5-for-6 shooting from the line in the final minute.

Mitchell hit 10 of 22 from the field, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range, and added four assists. Smith made 9 of 12 shots from the field and 7 of 11 free throws.

Sophie Cunningham led Phoenix (9-23) with 18 points. Megan Gustafson had 15 points and eight rebounds, Michaela Onyenwere scored 12, and Moriah Jefferson added 10 points. Diana Taurasi scored six points in 16 minutes of play before leaving with a toe injury.

The Mercury shot just 3-for-22 on 3-pointers.

The Mercury were without leading scorer Brittney Griner, who missed her second straight game while in the WNBA’s health and safety protocol.

Phoenix Mercury go cold from 3 in loss to Indiana Fever