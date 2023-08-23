Close
ESPN ranks Wildcats among top 40 recruiting classes in college football

Aug 22, 2023, 8:15 PM

Head coach Jedd Fisch of the Arizona Wildcats is dunked with Powerade after defeating the Arizona S...

Head coach Jedd Fisch of the Arizona Wildcats is dunked with Powerade after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils 38-35 in the NCAAF game at Arizona Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. This year's game is the 96th annual Territorial Cup match between Arizona rival schools. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Wildcats football program is being lauded for their recruiting class for what will be their first season in the Big 12.

Per Craig Haubert of ESPN, the Wildcats have the 28th best recruiting class coming into the 2024 season.

Head coach Jedd Fisch has turned the Arizona football program in the right direction since 2020, when they won no games in the COVID-shortened year, and 2021, when they won just one game. In his second full-season in charge, Fisch’s squad went 5-7, with wins over No. 9 UCLA on the road and Arizona State at home.

Among the incoming recruits, the biggest name is Elijah Rushing, the 6-foot-6 defensive end from Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson. The decision for the No. 20 ranked recruit in ESPN’s 300 to stay home will make a world of difference as Arizona changes leagues. He’s the fifth-ranked defensive end and a four-star recruit.

Joining him is Desmond Williams Jr. from Basha High School in Chandler. The 5-foot-11 quarterback chose the Wildcats over his local Sun Devils and programs like Ole Miss, Auburn, Arkansas and BYU. He ranked 219 of 300. He’s the No. 11 ranked pocket-passing quarterback and a four-star recruit.

But that’s not all:

They pulled RB Jordan Washington out of California, and he can be dangerous when he gets to the perimeter. He has big-play speed and posted a 10.24-second run in the 100 meters last track season.

Washington is the No. 27 ranked running back and a four-star recruit.

Among the three-star recruits are defensive ends Jaedon Langley, Keona Wilhite and Edukwa Okundaye, wide receivers Brandon Phelps and Audric Harris, cornerbacks Chance Harrison and Isiah Buxton, athletes Kayo Patu and Landon Bell, tackles Matthew Lado and Justin Hylkema, running back Adam Mohammed, tight end Charlie Crowell, guard Michael Watkins, safety Turran Williams and defensive tackle Kaho Tuihalamaka.

Arizona will start the 2024 season at home against New Mexico on Aug. 31, 2024 and Northern Arizona on Sept. 7.

Top five recruiting classes overall:

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Florida
  4. Oregon
  5. Alabama

Top four recruiting classes in the Big 12:

  1. UCF (22)
  2. Arizona (28)
  3. Texas Tech (32)
  4. TCU (39)

