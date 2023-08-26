D-backs fan, child robs Reds OF of home run catch

If you’ve ever been to a ball game as a kid and you’re sitting in the outfield bleachers, you bring your glove just in case that moment comes.

It did on Friday night for one young Arizona Diamondbacks fan as his team faced the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field.

Tommy Pham at an 8-4 scoreline in the bottom of the seventh inning hit a high fly ball to left field. Reds left fielder Spencer Steer had a line on it and timed his jump well to initially come down with the ball that was going to be a home run.

But the child was locked in on it too, and appeared to jostle it out of Steer’s glove. The replay showed the ball land in Steer’s glove, so the kid actually grabbed it straight out of Steer’s possession.

And they are now reviewing a potential fan interference call on a HR where Spencer Steer thought he had the catch… after review they ruled it an out pic.twitter.com/MoZCGPbmKZ — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) August 26, 2023

That’s a pretty clear ruling. After a review, it was indeed deemed fan interference and Pham was out.

Initially, Pham was not the only one out. As is the rules, the kid was getting thrown out of the game. While he was escorted away from the seats, he received an ovation from the home fans.

The kid that took Tommy Pham’s home run ball out of Spencer Steer’s glove getting high fives as he’s escorted out and was getting ‘MVP’ chants during the video replay. #Dbacks #ArizonaBorn pic.twitter.com/tZH2lAEll6 — Steve Sher (@stevesher_7) August 26, 2023

But the D-backs television broadcast later clarified the fan was still at the game, just moved to different seats.

A tough moment for Steer on a tough night for the Reds. The D-backs won 10-8.

