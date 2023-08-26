Close
HABOOB

D-backs fan, child robs Reds OF of home run catch

Aug 25, 2023, 9:34 PM | Updated: 9:47 pm

A young fan pulls the ball out of the glove of Cincinnati Reds' Spencer Steer on a ball hit by Ariz...

A young fan pulls the ball out of the glove of Cincinnati Reds' Spencer Steer on a ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Tommy Pham during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Phoenix. The Fan was called for interference on the play and was ejected from the ballpark. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matt York)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

If you’ve ever been to a ball game as a kid and you’re sitting in the outfield bleachers, you bring your glove just in case that moment comes.

It did on Friday night for one young Arizona Diamondbacks fan as his team faced the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field.

Tommy Pham at an 8-4 scoreline in the bottom of the seventh inning hit a high fly ball to left field. Reds left fielder Spencer Steer had a line on it and timed his jump well to initially come down with the ball that was going to be a home run.

But the child was locked in on it too, and appeared to jostle it out of Steer’s glove. The replay showed the ball land in Steer’s glove, so the kid actually grabbed it straight out of Steer’s possession.

That’s a pretty clear ruling. After a review, it was indeed deemed fan interference and Pham was out.

Initially, Pham was not the only one out. As is the rules, the kid was getting thrown out of the game. While he was escorted away from the seats, he received an ovation from the home fans.

But the D-backs television broadcast later clarified the fan was still at the game, just moved to different seats.

A tough moment for Steer on a tough night for the Reds. The D-backs won 10-8.

